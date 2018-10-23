A jockey in Australia has been stung with a six-week ban after misculating a victory in Queensland.

Jockey Anthony Allen thought he had pulled off a victory on Catch Me Latar at a race meet in Beaudesert, but there was a problem - he still had a lap to go in the 2450m race.

Allen had the 8-year-old gelding well placed approaching the home turn.

He then peeled to the outside and, with a few cracks of the whip, unleashed some premature acceleration. The horse went on to finish last, 15 lengths behind the winner.

After fronting stewards after the race, Allen received a six-week suspension.