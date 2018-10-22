The NRL will investigate claims of racist comments made by one of its officials during Saturday's rugby league test between Tonga and Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

DJ Alf 'Al'Goodie' Aholelei, who was providing entertainment at the sold-out clash, made the allegations in a post on Facebook.

Aholelei claims that "an official an NRL Polo shirt" made the comment "Dance Monkey Dance" while a dance camera of the stadium's big screen was showing Tongan fans.

"My ears, my mind and my heart could not ignore the ignorance any more and I turned to this man and said, 'Did you just say, Dance Monkey Dance'? Really?… It was a quick verbal shove that I put on this guy, but it was enough to let him know that what he said wasn't 'OK'," Aholelei posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

"In that tense moment, this guy knew what damage he had done and quickly moved away, he tried to come back to apologise, but, I shugged my shoulders away from him and whipped my headphones back on as a sign to say 'Go away, I'm working'," he added.

DJ Alf 'Al'Goodie' Aholelei, who was providing entertainment at the sold-out clash, made the allegations in a post on Facebook.

"In three words this guy reduced my people to an animal that in some countries suffer cruel acts of abuse by being chained up, physically harmed and being told to 'Dance'," Aholelei continued in his post.

More than 26,000 fans attended the test, won 34-16 by the Kangaroos.

An NRL spokesperson told Newshub it "takes the allegation very seriously and is investigating the circumstances."