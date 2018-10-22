Quade Cooper has fired a shot, or to be more accurate a fend, in the direction of Reds coach Brad Thorn after signing a new deal with the Melbourne Rebels.

Thorn refused to play Cooper in this year's Super Rugby season leaving the former Wallabies star to play is trade in club rugby while being paid more than AU$600,000.

Rugby.com.au is reporting that Cooper has signed with the Rebels for the 2019 Super Rugby season with an announcement expected this week.

Cooper posted a not so subtle message on Facebook with an image of him fending away former All Blacks lock Thorn during the 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinal. The Wallabies lost the test 20-6.

"Sometimes you are forced out of the place you love but thank god there's more than one place that loves me," Cooper wrote.