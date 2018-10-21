Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has completed a career best result at the USA Grand Prix in Texas following a couple of disqualifications after the race.

Returning to the track he made his debut for Toro Rosso last season, Hartley finished the race in 11th place, one spot outside of the points. However he was moved up the final placings after Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen were disqualified.

The ninth placed finish the Kiwi's best result in Formula One after 10th placed finishes earlier this year at Azerbaijan and Germany.

Force India driver Ocon finished eighth but was ruled to have exceeded permitted fuel flow limits on the opening lap. Haas driver Magnussen ended the race in ninth but used too much fuel and was also disqualified.

Hartley moves to four points on the Formula One standings but remains in 19th spot out of 20 drivers. He did finish ahead of Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly teammate for the fifth time this season as the Kiwi looks to book a seat for another season.

Meanwhile at the front of the race, Lewis Hamilton will have to wait another week to etch his name in Formula One history.

A late pit change while leading the race denied Hamilton a 10th victory of the year as he had to settle for third place.

It wasn't enough to secure a fifth Formula One title which he can claim at the Mexico Grand Prix next week.

The Mercedes driver sits 70 points clear of Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel who finished fourth today, with 75 points the maximum on offer for Vettel in the remaining three races.

Seventh or better in Mexico will be enough for Hamilton to join Juan Manuel Fangio with five Formula One titles.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen won the race, his first victory in 113 grand prix races, going back to 2013. It ended the longest stretch between wins in Formula One history.

Hamilton had a chance to move into second in the dying stages but he failed in an attempt to pass Red Bull's Max Verstappen which could have been enough to claim the title.