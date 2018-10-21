Rugby league star Kieran Foran tied the knot on the Central Coast on Saturday, but not everyone was thrilled by the union.

The 28-year-old Foran married 39-year-old mother-of-six Karina May, just over a year after the pair went public with their romance.

But it was not all celebrations, with his former partner Bec Pope taking to Instagram with poem which was a thinly veiled swipe at the Canterbury Bulldogs star.

Rebecca Pope's post to Instagram.

"I think it's brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world," the poem read.

"I think it is brave that you continue to love, and express, and open your soul despite the way you were treated in the past. I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for."

Foran is the father of Pope's two children and has been critical of the star's off-field antics after their relationship ended in April 2016.

Pope posted in a now-deleted post on Instagram at the time. "Since becoming a single mum when Jordan was only 3 weeks old, life has been completely and utterly challenging," she wrote.

"Having to deal with a newborn, a relationship/family breakdown through no choice of my own, the kids being sick constantly and renovating & getting ready to move houses.

"I feel like I haven't ever caught a break.''

Foran and May posted photos on their Instagram accounts to celebrate the wedding on Saturday.

May has already changed her Instagram handle to @karinaforan following the nuptials.

The Central Coast group fitness instructor is an active Instagrammer with Foran and her kids playing a starring role in her posts.

Foran has had a tough few years. In 2016, he was with the Parramatta Eels but sensationally walked out mid-season after receiving treatment for depression.

Foran then joined the New Zealand Warriors on a one-year deal but after a poor season, moved back to Sydney with the Bulldogs to be closer to his children.

A toe injury ended his 2018 season.

The former New Zealand national team captain told The Sunday Telegraph he had been "looking forward to the big day for a fair while now".

"Life has just been so good away from footy and Karina has played a big part in turning my life around," he said.

"I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to so many good times ahead."