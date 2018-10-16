A hilarious video of baby casually rolling down a hill during a football game has gone viral.

The video, shared on Cook Islands Men's 7's Rugby Facebook page, shows friends hanging out on a grass hill watching a football game when suddenly one of the babies start making its escape.

"A baby casually rolling away at the rugby in Tamworth today. Country players are built tough from the get go," Cook Islands Men's 7 wrote on the Facebook post.

A baby was captured on film making a daring escape from its parents, who were enjoying a leisurely afternoon with friends at a football game. Photo / Facebool

You can see the mum was looked away for a just a moment before the baby rolled down the hill.

The video, which has quickly gained more than 870,000 views, was taken at a Tamworth rugby game.

Thousands have commented on the video, many either sharing their own similar embarrassing moments or laughing at how easily it could happen to somebody else.

"Funny how the mothers just crack up laughing. Something we would do," one wrote.

"For some reason I thought of all us with one of our kids...especially the friends laughing at the end of it," another wrote, tagging a group of friends.

"This sums up parenthood. Just a bunch of unexpected mishaps that you feel guilty about but are actually funny later on," another commented.

After the video went viral, the mum reached out to the team explaining that baby Fred if "fine and all smiles."