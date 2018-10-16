WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

A former college football star who was recently dropped from the Atlanta Falcons has been arrested after he allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Justin Crawford, 23, was charged with aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

It was Crawford's wife Kenya, the mother of his two young sons, who caught him around 5am on Saturday morning.

Crawford, a former West Virginia University football star, admitted to police he had oral sex and intercourse with the girl and claimed the sex was her idea.

Kenya told investigators that she woke up on Saturday morning and walked into the living room of the couple's Georgia home when she saw Crawford standing over the girl with an erection.

She went back to sleep but continued to worry about what she had seen, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

When Kenya took the girl back to her mother, the pre-teen said she had been asleep in the living room when Crawford came in.

She said Crawford had her perform oral sex on him before they had intercourse.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital, where doctors administered a rape kit to collect any DNA evidence.

Crawford was arrested and is currently being held without bond at Muscogee County Jail.

The former football star made a name for himself at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he was named the 2015 national junior college player of the year.

Crawford then transferred to WVU, where he rushed 2,244 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

He signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons on May 1.

Crawford was released from the team roster in September after poor performances in several preseason games.