Deontay Wilder has apologised after reportedly breaking the jaw of a giant mascot on American TV.

Appearing on Nacion ESPN, a Spanish-language show in the US, the Bronze Bomber was invited to land a jab on the mustachioed behemoth in what was supposed to be a light-hearted moment.

However, the 32-year-old shocked viewers by knocking the mascot to the floor with a powerful right hand.

Media outlets claimed Wilder didn't realise there was a person inside the costume but he insists that wasn't the case.

Speaking out on Instagram, the American said: "Yea, Anything headlining I didn't know a "Human Being" was in there is just straight "Click Baiting". 'Like come on now, I guess the Mascot rolled out there. show so [sic] respect! I sincerely apologize to the brave man that was injured (if this is true).

"I have the up most high respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage. 'If this is true Nacion ESPN I personally would like to invite him to my Dec.1 fight. Word Is Bond -CHAMP #BombZquad #PeoplesChamp."

The American is set to face Tyson Fury on December 1 in Las Vegas and has been going face to face with his opponent in press conferences to promote the fight.

Having hit the poor mascot, Wilder went on to berate his next victim.

"I'm gonna beat you, you little gypsy king. I'ma knock you out,' he said, addressing a rubber dummy.

"I can't wait til December the first. The people is in for a treat,

"I said I was gonna knock you out. I've just got one question. When I knock your body on the canvas, which foot do you want me to step over you with? The right or the left?

"I'll let you decide."