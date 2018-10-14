It's the moment Kiwi netball fans have been waiting for.

The Silver Ferns have finally put an end to their near-historic nine-game losing streak against the Australian Diamonds to claim their first win 55-44 in the 2018 Constellation Cup at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena.

After showing patches of promise throughout the first two tests in Australia, losing 57-42 in Brisbane and 56-47 in Townsville, the Ferns finally proved they know how to win – and how to win well.

Taking a narrow one-goal lead after the first quarter, the Ferns looked good on the court with Maria Folau and Te Paea Selby-Rickit's shooting efforts second to none.

In a bid to settle her side, Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander called Caitlin Bassett on at goal shoot but even the Australian captain couldn't stop the Ferns' fast pace with an average shooting performance.

Meanwhile, continuing with a 100 per cent shooting rate in the second quarter aided by a powerful Ferns midcourt, New Zealand pulled ahead with a five-goal lead to stun their opponents and put the World Champions in unfamiliar territory.

Ferns defender Jane Watson was in sublime form picking up vital rebounds and stellar intercepts to award her side plenty of turnovers. And unlike in the past, the Ferns treasured possession capitalising from almost every opportunity they were given.

Pulling ahead to their biggest lead in the series so far, the Ferns made sure they kept the pressure on their rivals right until the final moments to steal the show and finally deliver a passionate home crowd that winning feeling.

The decisive win restores hope that the Silver Ferns could claim the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012.

The final test will be played on Thursday night in Wellington.