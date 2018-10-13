See who dazzled and who disappointed in the Kiwis 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.

Kiwis

1.Dallin Watene-Zelezniak – 8

Stellar in his first game as captain for the side. Strong defensively and popping up all over the paddock at the offensive end.

2.Ken Maumalo – 6

Scored the side's opening try, but had a relatively quiet night aside from that. Didn't put a foot wrong though.

3.Esan Marsters – 6

Similar to Maumalo. Was kept quiet for most of the night, but was able to get his name on the score sheet.

4.Joseph Manu – 10

On debut and he was the best player on the pitch. Dominated his match up against Sydney Roosters teammate Latrell Mitchell, scored a try and set one up.

5.Jordan Rapana – 7

Got himself involved and was rewarded with a try late in the piece.

6.Shaun Johnson – 7

Dazzled with his running game but disappointed with the boot during in-game situations.

7.Kodi Nikorima – 6

Made some nice plays off the boot but was perhaps a little too happy to let Johnson run the show.

8.Jesse Bromwich – 8

Strong at both ends and brought plenty of energy. Led from the front in his first game since May 2017.

9.Brandon Smith – 8

Another debutant who rose to the occasion. Made smart plays, tackled well and bagged a try.

10.Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 9

The Kiwis' best forward, Waerea-Hargraves chewed through the metres and set a good platform for his halves to work from.

11.Kevin Proctor – 7

Wasn't seen much in attacking plays within reach of the line, but made some strong runs and was strong defensively.

12.Isaac Liu – 8

Continued the trend of Kiwis forward. Hard running gave the backline plenty of momentum in sets and in defence he was solid.

13.James Fisher-Harris – 6

Held things down in the middle well. Saw little of the ball on the offensive end.

14.Kenneath Bromwich – 5

Played limited minutes but didn't put a foot wrong.

15.Leeson Ah Mau – 6

Strong effort at both ends in limited minutes off the pine.

16.Martin Taupau – 7

Brought energy to the pitch and got plenty of offloads away. A real impact performance off the pine.

17.Adam Blair – 5

Saw limited minutes off the bench.

Kangaroos

1.James Tedesco – 7

Made plenty of important defensive plays and scored a late try to give his side hope of a comeback.

2.Dane Gagai – 4

Struggled defensively and contributed to the error count, but got across the chalk.

3.Tom Trbojevic – 5

Made some costly errors but saved a try early and set one up late in the first half.

4.Latrell Mitchell – 8

The Kangaroos best of the evening. The strong running centre brought his best at both ends on debut.

5.Valentine Holmes – 6

Started with a roar scoring the opening try, but his involvement in the game was limited.

6.Luke Keary – 1

Made two errors before leaving the field after a heavy head knock early in the first half.

7.Daly Cherry-Evans – 6

Looked dangerous running the football late in the game, but need to step up much earlier.



8.David Klemmer – 6

Didn't seem to find as many metres as he'd have liked, but was solid defensively.

9.Damien Cook – 5On a dry night, conditions seemed set for a big performance from Cook. Instead he did little on offense. Tackled well.

10.Jordan McLean – 3

Failed to leave his mark on the match.

11.Boyd Cordner – 6

Tried hard all night. Anchored the defence which was tested throughout.

12.Felise Kaufusi – 6

Failed to get involved until late. Defended well.

13.Josh McGuire – 6

Held down the middle of the park under heavy pressure all evening.

14.Ben Hunt – 4

Failed to make the most of an extended run after Keary's injury.

15.Jake Trbojevic – 5

Provided energy off the bench but had no opportunity to leave a mark on the match.

16.Tyson Frizell – 5

Had little opportunity to do his thing on offence.

17.Aaron Woods – 5

Couldn't get his offload game going but had some strong carries.