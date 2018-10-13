See who dazzled and who disappointed in the Kiwis 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Kiwis
1.Dallin Watene-Zelezniak – 8
Stellar in his first game as captain for the side. Strong defensively and popping up all over the paddock at the offensive end.
2.Ken Maumalo – 6
Scored the side's opening try, but had a relatively quiet night aside from that. Didn't put a foot wrong though.
3.Esan Marsters – 6
Similar to Maumalo. Was kept quiet for most of the night, but was able to get his name on the score sheet.
4.Joseph Manu – 10
On debut and he was the best player on the pitch. Dominated his match up against Sydney Roosters teammate Latrell Mitchell, scored a try and set one up.
5.Jordan Rapana – 7
Got himself involved and was rewarded with a try late in the piece.
6.Shaun Johnson – 7
Dazzled with his running game but disappointed with the boot during in-game situations.
7.Kodi Nikorima – 6
Made some nice plays off the boot but was perhaps a little too happy to let Johnson run the show.
8.Jesse Bromwich – 8
Strong at both ends and brought plenty of energy. Led from the front in his first game since May 2017.
9.Brandon Smith – 8
Another debutant who rose to the occasion. Made smart plays, tackled well and bagged a try.
10.Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 9
The Kiwis' best forward, Waerea-Hargraves chewed through the metres and set a good platform for his halves to work from.
11.Kevin Proctor – 7
Wasn't seen much in attacking plays within reach of the line, but made some strong runs and was strong defensively.
12.Isaac Liu – 8
Continued the trend of Kiwis forward. Hard running gave the backline plenty of momentum in sets and in defence he was solid.
13.James Fisher-Harris – 6
Held things down in the middle well. Saw little of the ball on the offensive end.
14.Kenneath Bromwich – 5
Played limited minutes but didn't put a foot wrong.
15.Leeson Ah Mau – 6
Strong effort at both ends in limited minutes off the pine.
16.Martin Taupau – 7
Brought energy to the pitch and got plenty of offloads away. A real impact performance off the pine.
17.Adam Blair – 5
Saw limited minutes off the bench.
Kangaroos
1.James Tedesco – 7
Made plenty of important defensive plays and scored a late try to give his side hope of a comeback.
2.Dane Gagai – 4
Struggled defensively and contributed to the error count, but got across the chalk.
3.Tom Trbojevic – 5
Made some costly errors but saved a try early and set one up late in the first half.
4.Latrell Mitchell – 8
The Kangaroos best of the evening. The strong running centre brought his best at both ends on debut.
5.Valentine Holmes – 6
Started with a roar scoring the opening try, but his involvement in the game was limited.
6.Luke Keary – 1
Made two errors before leaving the field after a heavy head knock early in the first half.
7.Daly Cherry-Evans – 6
Looked dangerous running the football late in the game, but need to step up much earlier.
8.David Klemmer – 6
Didn't seem to find as many metres as he'd have liked, but was solid defensively.
9.Damien Cook – 5On a dry night, conditions seemed set for a big performance from Cook. Instead he did little on offense. Tackled well.
10.Jordan McLean – 3
Failed to leave his mark on the match.
11.Boyd Cordner – 6
Tried hard all night. Anchored the defence which was tested throughout.
12.Felise Kaufusi – 6
Failed to get involved until late. Defended well.
13.Josh McGuire – 6
Held down the middle of the park under heavy pressure all evening.
14.Ben Hunt – 4
Failed to make the most of an extended run after Keary's injury.
15.Jake Trbojevic – 5
Provided energy off the bench but had no opportunity to leave a mark on the match.
16.Tyson Frizell – 5
Had little opportunity to do his thing on offence.
17.Aaron Woods – 5
Couldn't get his offload game going but had some strong carries.