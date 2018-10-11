Somehow Australia walked out of Dubai Stadium with a draw to their names, despite Pakistan being the dominant team for the majority of the first Test.

A gruelling fifth day of action saw the Aussies bat through the entire day to salvage the result as they finished 8/362.

Australia's efforts to bat through four entire sessions and secure the draw saw them face 140 overs and make it the most overs ever faced in their Test history to do so.

They'll take confidence from the display after a nightmare first innings which saw them lose all 10 wickets for only 60 runs.

Pakistan will be left to rue the result after they held the upper hand throughout the contest under the hot Dubai sun.

The second and final Test will get underway on October 16, but before then, here are the main talking points from the series opener.

USMAN DELIVERS IN TIME OF NEED

Australia had their backs well and truly against the wall and a hero was needed to stand up and deliver.

Usman Khawaja was that man for the Aussies.

Khawaja lead the way in both of Australia's innings, but it was his monumental dig on the final day that'll be remembered for years to come.

The rock solid left-hander lasted the majority of the final day at the crease as he set up Australia to a historic drawn first Test.

Once considered a liability in Asian conditions, Khawaja defied his doubters with a hard-fought century.

An emotional Khawaja gazed to the sky and appeared to be overcome with relief as wife Rachel cried in the stands after the milestone arrived shortly after lunch on day five.

Khawaja's seventh Test century and first in Asia came from 224 balls, as he combined with Travis Head (72) for a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Concerns about Khawaja's poor record on turning tracks meant he was overlooked during last year's Test series in India and dropped after one Test in Bangladesh.

His innings eventually came to an end on 141, the highest score recorded in the fourth innings of a Test in Asia.

A fantastic Khawaja hundred, his first overseas apart from New Zealand in 2016 #PAKvAUS https://t.co/nWE6O6u5Sk — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) October 11, 2018

.@Uz_Khawaja:



- Highest score by an overseas batsman in the 4th innings of a Test in Asia

- Highest score by any batsman in the 4th innings of a Test in the UAE

- His highest Test score outside of Australia

- Averages 150.00 as a Test opener; 2 centuries and 2 fifties#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/hBimUFckqJ — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) October 11, 2018

Head revealed Khawaja had provided advice on how best to handle the conditions after offspinner Bilal Asif ran through the left-handers in the first innings.

"We just spoke with Uz," Head said.

"He played beautifully, and it was a lot about realising the work we've done over the last month — backing our plans, backing the way we've been playing.

"We've been playing and training extremely well. It was just to go out there, stay nice and relaxed, have a look at the wicket and talk about a few ideas and strategies Usman employed.

"Different guys have got different ways of going about it. So it was about staying calm, enjoying the challenge … being brave and backing your ability."

SELECTORS' GLARING OMISSION

Australia looked on track to go close to Pakistan's first innings dig of 482 after Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch piled on an opening 142-run partnership.

Then disaster struck and the Aussies limped to be all out for 202. In the disappointment was a combined 26 runs between the five middle-order batsmen.

We'll give the new guys a pass, thanks to it being their first time in the Test gauntlet. But for experienced heads in Tim Paine and the Marsh brothers (Shaun and Mitch) to omprehensively fail after a promising start isn't acceptable.

The batting woes struck once again in the second innings as the Marsh brothers failed to register a single run from a combined six deliveries faced.

Of course Paine and Travis Head delivered in brilliant circumstances to help the team get over the line.

When the team was announced prior to the series getting underway, eyebrows were raised at the omission of Glenn Maxwell.

Those questioning his omission are now knocking down the selectors' door and demanding answers.

Maxwell was the last Australian to register a century in the subcontinent, but for reasons unknown was left at home this time around.

Former selector Mark Waugh said he would have had Maxwell included.

"I don't think there's many players there that would make a big difference. The only player I would have picked that is not there is Glenn Maxwell," Waugh said on Fox Cricket prior to the day four play.

"He's a guy with ability, can change the game, he's a good player of spin, he can actually take the attack to the bowling side.

"That's the only guy I would have in there that is not there, and maybe you can bring Matt Renshaw back for the second Test. That's about the best we've got at the moment."