Liam Napier looks at the performances of each team following the Rugby Championship and what it could mean for Rugby World Cup campaigns next year.

All Blacks:

Not at their best. Started with two commanding wins over the Wallabies to lock away the Bledisloe Cup for a 14th straight year. After that, though, not so convincing. A team containing many fringe prospects did well enough to blend together in Nelson but the Pumas exposed the All Blacks defensively at times.

In Wellington, the well-documented game management, collective leadership and Beauden Barrett's goal kicking failed in the shock loss to the Springboks, leaving Steve Hansen to deliver the most stinging public criticism of his tenure. A response came in Buenos Aires, where the Pumas fell flat under the weight of expectation and the All Blacks secured their third successive Rugby Championship title but by their standards this was no memorable performance, with the scrum the standout feature.

Seeking revenge in Pretoria, the All Blacks needed 14 points in the frantic final five-and-a-half minutes. The immediate euphoria from that great escape pushed aside deficiencies which dug such a hole.

Advertisement

Yes, the Springboks were clinical by applying pressure through their tactical kicking game and defensive line speed. But the All Blacks were uncharacteristically poor in the air and Barrett's short kicks didn't hit the mark. Only late in the match when the forwards in particular switched focus to a much more direct approach did the attack find any form of rhythm. These in-game changes could be made much sooner.

Read more:

The miracle comeback - how ABs broke Boks hearts

Player ratings: Savea stars as SBW slumps

Live chat: Was it ABs greatest win?

Anatomy of miracle win - breaking down the final minutes

How the world reacted to All Blacks' miracle

The Springboks midfield, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, created problems, and Malcolm Marx proved tougher over the ball than the driest piece of biltong.

Ultimately, the All Blacks bench pushed them to survival.

As always they will learn, grow and appreciate the need to be much better come November. Start like that against Ireland in Dublin, and the game could well be done.

Sam Cane is a big loss but, fortunately, the cavalry is returning. Brodie Retallick, Liam Squire and a (fingers crossed) fully-fit Dane Coles make a huge difference to any team. Throw in props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala, and you can only predict the All Blacks trending in one direction.

Their strength in depth is unrivalled, and will increase further with plans to call on 19 extra players for the test against Japan.

For but one illustration of the quality options at Hansen's disposal see the front-row where Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ofa Tu'ungafasi will come off the bench.

Ditto with Scott Barrett, who continues to come of age.

While a long way from vintage, this Rugby Championship could prove more valuable than previous jaunts.

"We don't claim to be the finished article," Hansen said. "But we are introducing new stuff that takes time and you usually get a dip before you get a rise."

Springboks:

How good to see this rivalry restored to where it should be. Mutual respect between the All Blacks and Boks featured strongly again with almost every player swapping jerseys post-match at Loftus. While that charm never diminished, before Rassie Erasmus arrived home external expectations of these encounters lost some edge.

No more can that be said.

To a certain extent, you make your own luck in test rugby. On that basis the Boks deserved their victory in Wellington and must concede they crumbled within touching distance of a repeat success in Pretoria. Erasmus may live to regret replacing de Klerk and Marx in the final quarter. This undoubtedly aided the All Blacks' comeback.

Still, all is not lost. Belief and confidence is growing as the Boks build towards the World Cup. The foundations are now there. Unfortunately, their northern tour is unlikely to start well, with the opening test at Twickenham falling outside the designated window. The Boks will, therefore, be robbed of Willie le Roux, Francois Louw, de Klerk and others as English clubs are not obliged to release internationals.

From there France, Scotland and Wales round out the season. To maintain genuine momentum, the Boks probably need to win all three. That would signal they are well and truly back.

"If we do a few things right and give some guys a few more caps in pressure situations, then we can be in with a chance at the World Cup next year," Erasmus said.

Wallabies:

Just when you thought the All Blacks' comeback could not be bettered, the Wallabies go and toy with the Pumas. If it is possible to hit rock bottom and emerge from rehab in 80 minutes then this was it.

On this occasion, Michael Cheika's half time explosion did the trick, though it may not work again. With five second half tries the Wallabies rallied from 24 points down to leave Pumas coach Mario Ledesma suggesting "we just stopped defending… it was almost like we did it on purpose".

The aftermath left many believing this result saved Cheika's job.

Wallabies players celebrate a try in their comeback win over Argentina. Photo / AP

Cheika may be one of the worst selectors in world rugby but, less than 12 months out from the World Cup, does Australia really have anyone better? And is Raelene Castle, not even a year into the Rugby Australia hotseat, bold enough to sack the coach who guided the Wallabies to the last World Cup final?

Like the All Blacks hours earlier, the Wallabies pulling off the biggest comeback in Rugby Championship history must be kept in perspective. Their defence has been utterly shambolic and they have now won three of their last 11. This is not helped, of course, by facing the All Blacks three times each year.

Dead rubber Bledisloe matches tend to be more unpredictable than others but it is hard to see the Wallabies coming right in Yokohama.

The Wallabies finish this year with Wales, Italy and England. Any less than two wins from four and Cheika could face a nervous trip home.

Pumas:

Recording their first win in Australia for 35 years and defeating the Boks in Argentina suggests the Pumas progressed. Yet their end to this tournament felt more deflating than any. Once more they collected the wooden spoon.

Argentinians are emotional creatures and perhaps they didn't get the balance right leading into hosting the All Blacks. In many respects, they failed to front until the second half. With no Kieran Read and a significantly weakened All Blacks' pack, the Pumas blew a chance to strike at home.

Pablo Matera of Argentina's Los Pumas,left, is tackled in his side's loss to the All Blacks. Photo / AP

Likewise, in cruise control against the Wallabies in Salta they again clocked off mentally. So much of their game revolves around playmaker Nicolas Sanchez but even after his early exit there is no excuse at this level for such a capitulation. Their scrum, once a major weapon, must also be causing major concerns.

Given the Jaguares' arduous travel schedule, fatigue hits the Pumas more than anyone. Rarely is the northern tour a highlight.

Two wins from matches in Ireland, France and Scotland would satisfy before finishing with the Barbarians.

By the World Cup, the Pumas could be a force but internal confidence first needs restoring.