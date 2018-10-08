All Black Brodie Retallick and his wife Niki have welcomed a new baby girl - exactly a year after the tragic loss of their baby boy.

Coach Steve Hansen confirmed the couple had a new baby in a press conference in South Africa overnight.

Asked about Retallick's recovery from the shoulder injury he received against the Pumas in Nelson, which meant he missed the last three matches of the Rugby Championship, Hansen said: ''He is making a good recovery. Obviously, there has been a new addition to the family while we have been away which is exciting news for him, Niki and all of us.

"Doc will see him when we get back and give him the tick of approval.''

Advertisement

According to social media reports, the couple's two-year-old daughter Sienna "welcomed baby sister Frankie May" on Thursday.

Brodie Retallick injured his shoulder in the Nelson test against the Pumas. Photo / Getty

Retallick had four months off rugby after the premature loss in September last year of their baby boy.

He returned to the field in January, telling media at the time the family was "going good under the circumstances".