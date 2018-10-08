The All Blacks jersey Jonah Lomu gifted to late actor Robin Williams has sold for $6,000.

Announced to be auctioned last month, the Lomu jersey signed by the 1998 All Blacks team was expected to sell for $US300-500 but ended up fetching a whopping US$3750 (NZ$5828) - more than the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA singlet signed by LeBron James.

Actor Robin Williams. Photo / Getty

Williams and Lomu first met at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel in 1998 for a publicity stunt organised by the New Zealand Rugby Union.

At the time Williams was starring in What Dreams May Come, which was top of the box office, and Lomu was rugby's biggest star.

Despite only scheduling a 30-minute meeting, the pair spent 2 hours together forming the unlikely life-long friendship.

"The two became fast friends, and were known to have exchanged gifts with one another over the course of their friendship," the Sotheby catalogue notes read.

Williams was a passionate All Blacks fan and often wore a cap given to him by Lomu on one of his many visits to New Zealand.

Creating A Stage: The Collection of Marsha And Robin Williams, a remarkable Sotheby's auction that included autographed scripts, film props, street art by Banksy, Tour de France memorabilia and sculptures, auctioned 310 items to raise a total US$6,088,250 for the Muhammad Ali Foundation.