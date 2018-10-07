Khabib Nurmagomedov's convincing win over Conor McGregor was marred by ugly scenes outside the Octagon as a mass brawl broke out between the two fighters' teams.

Khabib forced McGregor to submit before quickly hopping over the cage to get his hands on the Irishman's team-mate Dillon Danis. Chaos ensued and now it appears that McGregor may be the man responsible for the ugly scenes.

New footage shows the Irishman tried to follow Khabib out of the cage and hit the Russian's coach with a few cheap shots.

Mayhem at UFC 229 in pictures:

Khabib Nurmagomedov applies a rear naked choke which leads to a submission victory over Conor McGregor. Photo / AP

Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to Conor McGregor's teammate outside the octagon after winning the fight. Photo / AP

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia leaves the octagon after winning the fight to confront Conor McGregor's teammate. Photo / Getty

Conor McGregor attempts to leave the octagon in chase of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Photo / Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled away from the brawl by security. Photo / Getty