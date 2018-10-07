Follow live as the Silver Ferns take on Australia in the first Constellation Cup test.

Noeline Taurua's vision for the Silver Ferns is starting to take shape as the national side eye their first win over the Australian Diamonds in almost a year.

The Ferns will take to the court today in Brisbane for the opening test of the Constellation Cup series where they will push to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Aussies.

Losing by just five goals to the Diamonds in last month's Quad Series final, a win looks within reach for the Ferns, and since calling time on the "rebuild stage" earlier this week, recently appointed head coach Taurua believes her side could indeed claim the annual cup.

"We have to get our mindsets that we're out there not to rebuild, we're out there to win and we must be able to train that way and go out with that killer instinct," she said.

"One [win] out of four would be great, I'd love two out of four but no reason why we can't take the cup at all either.

"We've got to get out there and play to win and that shouldn't change, irrelevant of what stages we're in at the moment."

The Ferns' ability to better combat Australia's tough defensive style will be closely watched after Taurua said the squad too often "played the victim" during the Quad Series loss.

But with top defenders Casey Kopua and Kelly Jury ruled out for the remainder of the year due to injury, all eyes will be on the three fresh faces - Pulse defender Sulu Fitzpatrick, Stars shooter Maia Wilson, and Tactix midcourter Erikana Pedersen.

Taurua said her bold selections were strategic and aimed at implementing a competitive mindset she hoped would shine through during the series ahead of next year's World Cup.

"We need to start shifting our mindset to be really competitive, to go for the win, and to play to win," she said.

"You've got to be able to perform, that's the name of the game and hopefully we can create that environment where people know it's going to be very competitive but also looking for that team that's going to play to win.

"I think we've got to be very smart about not closing off the options and opportunities for others ...

"We've got to make sure that we've got players that can play at an international level and the only way that we're going to do that is if they're exposed."

The Silver Ferns will face the Australian Diamonds today at 3pm before heading to Townsville for the second test on Wednesday night.