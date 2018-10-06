Follow live updates of Australia's greatest motor race the Bathurst 1000.

Kiwi racer Fabian Coulthard feels he has as good a chance as any at securing a career-defining win and standing on the top step of the Bathurst 1000 podium on Sunday evening.

The 36-year-old has a hard luck Bathurst story or two like just about everybody in the Supercars field but feels he is in a position to secure what would be a win that would turn around an otherwise disappointing year to date.

The Shell V-Power Ford racer lies sixth in the championship standings and is all but out of the title running now but he has some recent success at the mountain that suggests he should be considered a genuine victory chance.

Coulthard and co-driver Tony D'Alberto finished third at the Great Race last season and boast plenty of experience. Coulthard has finished fourth and fifth in the race in previous seasons as well while he secured fastest times in qualifying in recent years as well.

"You have to have an element of luck - you make your own luck as well - but you have to have a good strategy," Coulthard told the Herald on Sunday. "You need to get through the first part of the race unscathed and get to that last hour because that is where the race really begins.

"We have some smart guys here [at DJR Team Penske Racing] - they are good with strategy and things like that - and hopefully we can play that game and get ourselves in a good position."

A win would be a welcome boost to Coulthard's career. While he's become one of the most consistent performers in the championship he has been overshadowed by compatriot and teammate Scott McLaughlin over the past couple of seasons.

McLaughlin remains right in the championship hunt while Coulthard would need others to run into misfortune.

But a win at Bathurst would be career-defining.

"It is a race that everybody wants to win," he explained.

"I have tried many times and have come as close as third so I have been lucky enough to stand on that podium and get a taste of what it is actually like.

"I think to actually win that race it would be pretty hard to describe. Everyone you speak to that has won it says that it does change your life a little bit.

"It is instant recognition. It is a whole heap of people that would see this race and recognise the achievement of winning it. You instantly go on a list of legends pretty much - it is a pretty iconic race and renowned worldwide."