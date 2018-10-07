Following the All Blacks' remarkable comeback win over the Springboks, here's a look at a few other come-from-behind results by the men in black.

All Blacks 24 Ireland 22, 2013

Ireland went out to a 19-0 lead after 17 minutes with tries to Conor Murray, Rory Best and Rob Kearney as they were seeking their first ever win over the All Blacks. It looked like it was one as they held a 22-10 lead with 16 minutes to play before Ben Franks scored the All Blacks second from close range. The All Blacks then complete the comeback when Ryan Crotty dived over to tie the game up well into injury time with the visitors needing to start the play from deep inside their own half. Aaron Cruden, on his second attempt, kicked a sideline conversion to complete the win.

All Blacks 32 Australia 25, 1996

Trailing the Wallabies 22-9 midway through the second half, All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick later said he was never worried by the 13-point margin. Can you blame him with the likes of Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and Jeff Wilson in his backline? Andrew Mehrtens started plugging away at the Wallabies' lead with a couple of penalties before Justin Marshall crossed over to score. A Mehrtens conversion made it 25-25 and a draw seemed on the cards. David Campese missed a drop goal attempt before the All Blacks had one last chance to secure the comeback. Instead of taking his own drop goal attempt, Mehrtens performed a double round move with Frank Bunce before putting Cullen in the clear. The fullback slipped just short of the line but Bunce quickly picked up the ball and dived over for the winner.

All Blacks 35 Australia 29, 2017

Another slow start for the All Blacks as the Wallabies scored three tries in the opening 14 minutes to run out to a 17-0 lead. But they had time on their hands and went into the break down by just three when Aaron Smith scored. The All Blacks then took the lead for the first time in the 60th minute after a Beauden Barrett converted try, before three more lead changes saw the Wallabies go ahead 29-28 with four minutes to play. The All Blacks complete the victory when Barrett scored under the posts.

All Blacks 29 South Africa 22, 2010

The Springboks' lead didn't reach double figures but it was a similar ending to this morning's test. A Morne Steyn penalty with 18 minutes left made it 22-14 to the Springboks as they looked the celebrate captain John Smit's 100th test with a victory over their old rivals. Dan Carter closed the gap to five points four minutes later and South Africa held that lead until the dying stages of the game when Richie McCaw scored in the right hand corner with three 'Boks players attempting to push him out. Carter missed the kick to leave it 22-22 but the All Blacks stole the win when Ma'a Nonu broke free, and forced a missed tackle from Smit, before setting up Israel Dagg for the runway match winner.