Chris Rattue breaks down the player ratings following the All Blacks' thrilling 32-30 comeback win over South Africa in Pretoria.

ALL BLACKS

Ben Smith 4

Second dud test match in a row. Is this the beginning of the end for a great?

Advertisement

Rieko Ioane 7

Hardly startling but he was trying to get involved and was physical.

Ryan Crotty 6

Strong early defence, a few runs but outplayed. Keeping ill Jack Goodhue's spot warm, or is he the No. 12.

Sonny Bill Williams 3

No runs or offloads, missed a few tackles. His charity boxing opponent might have a chance.

Waisake Naholo 3

Big miss on Kriel, offered nothing on attack.

New Zealand's players celebrate at the end the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo / AP

Beauden Barrett 7

Crucial early goal kicks, great scramble to prevent try, long pass for try, some tactics questionable. Fullback seems to suit.

Aaron Smith 7

Outplayed and out-enthused by de Klerk but he did sniff out a crucial try.

Aaron Smith, front, is tackled by South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. Photo / AP

Kieran Read 7

Gets big tick for captaincy in that sort of comeback, but his physical contribution was really down.

Sam Cane 7

Departed after half an hour with neck strain, strong defence and a turnover win.

Shannon Frizell 6

A tackling machine but he needed to provide some aggro with the ball.

Scott Barrett 8

Lock/loosie battled hard to the end, won a big lineout turnover, vital try.

Sam Whitelock 7

Adequate, but he is a lot better than that. Leadership vital no doubt in the cauldron.

Owen Franks 6

Even scrum duel..his lack of ball carrying an issue in games like this when All Blacks need to turn the flow.

Codie Taylor 8

A magic moment - a opportunistic burst and amazing pass to Aaron Smith - kept All Blacks in the hunt.

Karl Tu'inukuafe 7

Not the usual scrum thrust but still strong and a couple of carries.

Reserves

Nathan Harris 5

Missed one lineout.

Tim Perry 5

A good scrummager but a test stop gap. Big tackle miss on Kolisi.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi 7

Not devastating, but got his hands on the ball which was important.

Patrick Tuipulotu 6

HIs close quarter charges are a good weapon.

Ardie Savea 8

A game won on big moments, and he provided them. Two turnovers and the winning try.

TJ Perenra 7

Looked sharp, directed things well under pressure in final 10 minutes.

Richie Mo'unga 8

Deserves an 8 for the huge late penalty touch-finder alone. Alert, landed enough goals.

Anton Lienert-Brown 6

Limited chances but showed more life than SBW.



SPRINGBOKS

Willie le Roux 8

Like a few Springboks had a great game….and lost. A baffling day for test rugby.

Cheslin Kolbe 5

Anonymous apart from scrambling over, just, for a try.

Jesse Kriel 7

Storming game, great run for try, won the midfield duel.

Damian de Allende 7

Ditto for Kriel, classic try from Kolisi offload.

Aphiwe Dyantyi 5

Well contained.

Handre Pollard 5

Massive penalties got 'Boks on the way but ultimately failed to turn forward power into victory.

Faf de Klerk 9

One blooper aside, a wow of a game. Constantly involved, clever kicking. Big mistake to replace him for the final nine minutes?

Francois Louw 6

Rushed back in and part of solid ball-carrying loose forward trio.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7

Smashed the All Blacks back at times although big spill on halftime…one of the 'Boks who deserved a win.

Siya Kolisi 8

Huge game in all areas highlighted by bust and offload to create de Allende try. Rising captain.

Eben Etzebeth 7

Strong game but gave away crucial penalties and big kick-off reception stuff up.

Franco Mostert 5

Didn't really join the party.

Frans Malherbe 6

Certainly did his prime job in negating All Black scrum but not a lot else.

Malcolm Marx 8

Monster in the deep with and over the ball, one spill.

Steven Kitshoff 7

Part of strong scrum and impressive around the field.

Reserves

RG Snyman 5

The woolly giant was the 'Bok replacement to get significant time, replacing Etzebeth in the 63rd minute, but didn't do much with it.

Damian Willemse 7

The Springboks' bench was a weakness but Willemse was sharp and beat Crotty with a lovely shimmy after replacing le Roux (head check) in the 65th minute.