Chris Rattue breaks down the player ratings following the All Blacks' thrilling 32-30 comeback win over South Africa in Pretoria.
ALL BLACKS
Ben Smith 4
Second dud test match in a row. Is this the beginning of the end for a great?
Rieko Ioane 7
Hardly startling but he was trying to get involved and was physical.
Ryan Crotty 6
Strong early defence, a few runs but outplayed. Keeping ill Jack Goodhue's spot warm, or is he the No. 12.
Sonny Bill Williams 3
No runs or offloads, missed a few tackles. His charity boxing opponent might have a chance.
Waisake Naholo 3
Big miss on Kriel, offered nothing on attack.
Beauden Barrett 7
Crucial early goal kicks, great scramble to prevent try, long pass for try, some tactics questionable. Fullback seems to suit.
Aaron Smith 7
Outplayed and out-enthused by de Klerk but he did sniff out a crucial try.
Kieran Read 7
Gets big tick for captaincy in that sort of comeback, but his physical contribution was really down.
Sam Cane 7
Departed after half an hour with neck strain, strong defence and a turnover win.
Shannon Frizell 6
A tackling machine but he needed to provide some aggro with the ball.
Scott Barrett 8
Lock/loosie battled hard to the end, won a big lineout turnover, vital try.
Sam Whitelock 7
Adequate, but he is a lot better than that. Leadership vital no doubt in the cauldron.
Owen Franks 6
Even scrum duel..his lack of ball carrying an issue in games like this when All Blacks need to turn the flow.
Codie Taylor 8
A magic moment - a opportunistic burst and amazing pass to Aaron Smith - kept All Blacks in the hunt.
Karl Tu'inukuafe 7
Not the usual scrum thrust but still strong and a couple of carries.
Reserves
Nathan Harris 5
Missed one lineout.
Tim Perry 5
A good scrummager but a test stop gap. Big tackle miss on Kolisi.
Ofa Tu'ungafasi 7
Not devastating, but got his hands on the ball which was important.
Patrick Tuipulotu 6
HIs close quarter charges are a good weapon.
Ardie Savea 8
A game won on big moments, and he provided them. Two turnovers and the winning try.
TJ Perenra 7
Looked sharp, directed things well under pressure in final 10 minutes.
Richie Mo'unga 8
Deserves an 8 for the huge late penalty touch-finder alone. Alert, landed enough goals.
Anton Lienert-Brown 6
Limited chances but showed more life than SBW.
SPRINGBOKS
Willie le Roux 8
Like a few Springboks had a great game….and lost. A baffling day for test rugby.
Cheslin Kolbe 5
Anonymous apart from scrambling over, just, for a try.
Jesse Kriel 7
Storming game, great run for try, won the midfield duel.
Damian de Allende 7
Ditto for Kriel, classic try from Kolisi offload.
Aphiwe Dyantyi 5
Well contained.
Handre Pollard 5
Massive penalties got 'Boks on the way but ultimately failed to turn forward power into victory.
Faf de Klerk 9
One blooper aside, a wow of a game. Constantly involved, clever kicking. Big mistake to replace him for the final nine minutes?
Francois Louw 6
Rushed back in and part of solid ball-carrying loose forward trio.
Pieter-Steph du Toit 7
Smashed the All Blacks back at times although big spill on halftime…one of the 'Boks who deserved a win.
Siya Kolisi 8
Huge game in all areas highlighted by bust and offload to create de Allende try. Rising captain.
Eben Etzebeth 7
Strong game but gave away crucial penalties and big kick-off reception stuff up.
Franco Mostert 5
Didn't really join the party.
Frans Malherbe 6
Certainly did his prime job in negating All Black scrum but not a lot else.
Malcolm Marx 8
Monster in the deep with and over the ball, one spill.
Steven Kitshoff 7
Part of strong scrum and impressive around the field.
Reserves
RG Snyman 5
The woolly giant was the 'Bok replacement to get significant time, replacing Etzebeth in the 63rd minute, but didn't do much with it.
Damian Willemse 7
The Springboks' bench was a weakness but Willemse was sharp and beat Crotty with a lovely shimmy after replacing le Roux (head check) in the 65th minute.