Five key things from the All Blacks come from behind 32-30 win over South Africa in Pretoria.

1) First half snoozefest

A dour first half with plenty of mistakes from both teams and an All Blacks side with little ball and territory. The Springboks continued to peg the All Blacks deep inside their own half with some tactical kicking. While the All Blacks struggled to do anything with the little ball they did have. If you recorded the game, do yourself a favour and skip the first 40 minutes.

Rieko Ioane scores for the All Blacks. Photosport

2)All Blacks down, but not out

12 minutes into the second half and it looked to be all over for the All Blacks. Tim Perry missed a tackle on Siya Kolisi and the Springboks skipper set up Damian de Allende to run in under the posts. Handre Pollard converted and the Springboks were out to a commanding 23-6 lead. Game over? No. The All Blacks struck straight back when Codie Taylor pounced on a loose ball and set up Aaron Smith to make it 23-13 two minutes later.

3) Ref earned his money

The TMO had to make a big call when Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe scrambled over the line in the 58th minute. There was questions over double movement and whether he got the ball on the line. The try was given and Handre Pollard converted to give South Africa another big lead - 30-13 with 20 minutes to play. But once again the All Blacks replied with a try less than two minutes later. This time Rieko Ioane in the corner to make it 30-18.

Dejected South Africa's players look on at the end of the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. Photo / AP

5)They bloody did it!

South Africa held possession inside the All Blacks' half but Savea earned a crucial penalty at the breakdown. Mo'unga kicked for touch and didn't get there on the full but the ball bounced perfectly into the corner to give the All Blacks a lineout five metres out with two minutes on the clock. The All Blacks set up a rolling maul before launching a number of attacks at the tryline. Eventually Savea dived all of half a metre to score the match winner. Mo'unga converted the try to complete the comeback.