Live updates of the final Rugby Championship clash between the All Blacks and South Africa in Pretoria.







The All Blacks have backed youth for their return test in Pretoria against the Springboks who shocked the world with a 36-34 win in Wellington last month.

The biggest talking point for the All Blacks this week has been the selection of 23-year-old Jack Goodhue in the No 13 jersey ahead of Ryan Crotty in what is the All Blacks' biggest test of the year so far.

It is a testament to Goodhue's meteoric rise and undeniable talent that All Blacks selectors have gone with him to partner Sonny Bill Williams in midfield over the experienced and ever-consistent Crotty.

"He's playing well; not to say that Ryan's not, but he's playing very well and we want to see that combination of him and Sonny," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

"We last saw it in the French series. We know a lot about Ryan and Jack but we don't know a lot about Sonny and Jack. All year we've been trying to work out what's our best combination in that area for the future and this is an opportunity to do that."

In other changes, Owen Franks is back at tighthead prop, while captain Kieran Read and halfback Aaron Smith also return in what looks like one of the strongest All Blacks lineups, barring injuries.

Meanwhile, the Boks have made three changes to the side that beat the Wallabies last weekend.

After recovering from a shoulder injury, Damian de Allende returns to match up against SBW at inside centre, while Francois Louw and Steven Kitshoff also come back into the Boks' starting XV.

Fullback Willie le Roux who was one of the Boks' most dangerous players when the teams faced off in Wellington, will play his 50th test for South Africa.

"The All Blacks usually hit back hard after a loss so we have to be mentally and physically ready," Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Teams

All Blacks:

1.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Samuel Whitelock, 5.Scott Barrett, 6.Shannon Frizell, 7.Sam Cane, 8.Kieran Read (captain), 9.Aaron Smith, 10.Beauden Barrett, 11.Rieko Ioane, 12.Sonny Bill Williams, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Waisake Naholo, 15.Ben Smith.

Reserves: 16.Nathan Harris, 17.Tim Perry, 18.Ofa Tuungafasi, 19.Patrick Tuipulotu, 20.Ardie Savea, 21.TJ Perenara, 22.Richie Mo'unga, 23.Ryan Crotty.

Springboks

South Africa: 1.Steven Kitshoff, 2.Malcolm Marx, 3.Frans Malherbe, 4.Eben Etzebeth, 5.Franco Mostert, 6.Siya Kolisi (captain), 7.Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8.Francois Louw, 9.Faf de Klerk, 10.Handre Pollard, 11.Aphiwe Dyanti, 12.Damian de Allende, 13.Jesse Kriel, 14.Cheslin Kolbe, 15.Willie le Roux.

Reserves: 16.Bongo Mbonambi, 17.Tendai Mtawarira, 18.Vincent Koch, 20.Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21.Embrose Papier, 22.Elton Jantjies, 23.Damian Willemse.

Head-to-head

Matches played:

96

All Blacks won:

57

South Africa won:

36

Draws:

3

Last match:

South Africa 36-34 New Zealand, Wellington (September 15, 2018)

Odds

The All Blacks are paying $1.18 at the TAB to take the test in Pretoria, while another Springboks upset will give you $4.50.

Opta Facts

• After winning the most recent fixture 36-34 in Wellington, South Africa will be gunning for back-to-back victories against New Zealand for the first time since they won three on the bounce in 2009.

• New Zealand have won their last three games against the Springboks on South African soil; they have never won four straight games playing away to South Africa.

• South Africa have a win rate of 77% at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, having lost just eight Test matches at the ground (W27) – however four of those losses have come against New Zealand, with their only victory against the All Blacks at this venue coming in 1970.

• The All Blacks have conceded the most turnovers in The Rugby Championship this year (91), while South Africa have won the most (39).

• New Zealand have averaged the most metres gained (650) and defenders beaten (36) per match in The Rugby Championship 2018, while South Africa have recorded the lowest tallies in these categories (360 metres and 19 defenders beaten).