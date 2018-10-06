Vern Cotter emerged from, and will one day return to, farming life in Te Puke. Before completing that full circle, Joe Schmidt's familiar presence could yet intervene.

In the years since Cotter honed his straight shooting honesty on the farm, Christchurch, Scotland and several French destinations all proved happy homes.

And while he now says Montpellier will be "his last coaching job", the next move seems very much in the balance.

Something of a forgotten man in New Zealand circles, given his 12-year coaching stint abroad, many forget Cotter was the only man to challenge Steve Hansen for the All Blacks' top job some six years ago, missing out in part because he then lacked international experience.

Advertisement

Such is their cheese and cracker like history, Cotter's application had Schmidt alongside him.

Next year, a role reversal cannot be ruled out.

"In 2012 I was asked to apply, and it was a great experience," Cotter says. "Since then a lot of things have gone on. There's a whole new generation of coaches coming through."

Cotter's relationship with the widely-respected Irish mentor Schmidt makes him a reasonable chance, should Hansen step aside, to be involved with the All Blacks after the 2019 World Cup.

Schmidt, yet to make a decision on his future, potentially challenging All Blacks assistant Ian Foster is not something occupying Cotter's time in the south of France.

But as many can testify, coaches never know what tomorrow may bring.

"Joe would be a very good coach with the All Blacks. We just don't know how things will play out. He's certainly qualified. Whether or not the cards fall on either side you never know. As for myself, I'll just go back farming.

"The All Blacks is an intimidating job. To be perfectly honest I don't even think about it. All I'm trying to do is my best in Montpellier. I don't think it's a good idea to start speculating on what ifs outside."

Such has been his success in Europe, Cotter has, at various times, also been linked with succeeding Eddie Jones in England.

"If you asked me today… and it's probably my mindset that I'm fully focused here… this will be my last coaching job. I don't see another coaching job afterwards, and I don't generally. I want to see this out first and see what happens. And if it's my last coaching job, that's fine. I'm getting pretty old now."

Just like the French vino so, too, has the 56-year-old evolved with age. And through much of that time, Schmidt has been a regular companion on both sides of the No 8 rugby wire.

Their coaching friendship began some 15 years ago with Bay of Plenty; Schmidt joining Cotter at the Steamers from Tauranga Boys' College.

Together, they guided the Bay to their first and only taste of Ranfurly Shield glory by shocking Auckland in 2004, developing 14 professional players along the way after arriving with one in Glen Jackson.

"It was a great moment and makes you understand why you do it. It can change peoples' lives when you see the passion and enjoyment that comes from it.

"It's key to anything to have people that you like and trust around you."

Vern Cotter emerged from, and will one day return to, farming life in Te Puke. Photo / File.

Cotter then headed south where he took charge of the Crusaders forwards under Robbie Deans. In his three years (2004-06), the Crusaders lost one final and claimed two titles.

"Instead of having a driven team revolving a lot around emotion and culture it was a team that was run a lot by the players themselves. It was an autonomous environment where people took responsibility."

Never one to shy away from a challenge Cotter ignored warnings about Clermont, who after axing nine coaches in 10 years defined instability, and moved back to France where he spent nine years as a player.

Clermont were a shambles, and had never won the title.

Eight years, 76 unbeaten games at home and much anguish later, Cotter and Clermont finally claimed the Top 14 crown.

No coincide, it seems, Schmidt arrived in Cotter's second year, staying until they achieved breakthrough success.

"I admire the people we worked with there because it takes a lot of character and fortitude to comeback from losing three finals so it was nice to do the fourth one."

Schmidt's move to Ireland with Leinster changed the dynamic again, this time from friends to foes.

Crossing swords stepped up a notch when, three years later, Schmidt landed the Irish national job and Cotter - once again disregarding advice - assumed control of Scotland.

"It was always a fierce rivalry between us and then of course I went to Scotland. I was so glad we won the last game against Ireland because hopefully I don't have to coach against him again. It's such bloody hard work because he is such a good coach.

"He's a good friend, and a great human being. We spend a lot of time together and stay in touch.

"I think he plans to go back to New Zealand at some stage and I think it'll be great for New Zealand rugby if he gets involved."

Saying goodbye, temporarily at least, to eight years of 11-month seasons in France, Cotter loved his three-year tenure with Scotland. It allowed him to take a step back; to analyse trends and create an environment where a new breed eventually flourished.

Cotter embraced Scotland's past, and with technical, tactical shifts around striving to win and playing with freedom, inspired growth.

Records tumbled on his watch. Scotland beat Wales and France, the latter for the first time in 10 years.

Confidence grew.

By the time he passed the baton last year to Gregor Townsend, the favoured Scottish son, Cotter laid claim to Scotland's most successful coaching record (53 per cent) in the professional era - second only to Sir Ian McGeechan - after guiding them from 10th to fifth in the world.

But for a howler from referee Craig Joubert at the death of the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal against the Wallabies, who, of course, lost the final to the All Blacks, Cotter's efforts with Scotland would be remembered even more fondly.

"We went from a Six Nations whitewash in my first year, where I learnt a lot about what could and couldn't be done, to a World Cup where if things had been a bit different in the last few minutes got to a semifinal and we would have backed ourselves to have beaten Argentina and perhaps gotten to a final. It wasn't to be, but we progressed."

Dubbed "Stern Vern" and "eyes of ice" for his short, direct nature, Cotter clearly felt more affection for Scotland than he let on.

"I really enjoyed seeing the emotion from Murrayfield, which used to be a place where people went with trepidation, to people enjoying the performance of their team.

"I understand New Zealand so much more now because a lot of the values came from these people. They are humble, hardworking and they get on with it."

As far as Cotter was concerned, Scotland marked the end of his coaching abroad. The farm beckoned, and there were options at home to consider.

"I'd been in touch with the Chiefs, like a number of other coaches I think, so it was one of those possibilities with Dave Rennie finishing up there may have been an opportunity to go there or elsewhere."

Then came a call from Montpellier's billionaire owner, Mohed Altrad, and an offer Cotter could not refuse.

Aside from the enticing salary, reported to be at least €3 million over three years (NZD$5.3m) for a role which effectively encompasses the chief executive brief too, Cotter thought 'here we go again' in terms of chasing another maiden club title.

Montpellier lost the final in his first season at the helm but he has two more chances to deliver silverware before the next juncture arrives.

Having come this far following his nose, Cotter is not about to change now.

The farm he purchased next door to his parents' in Te Puke waits.

But if Schmidt has a crack at the All Blacks, Cotter as his running mate would not surprise.



"I would think we won't be far from coming home when this winds up but, in coaching, you just don't know what's going to happen."