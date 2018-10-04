Shane Warne has given his version on one of his most infamous sexual escapades.

Warne, then 36 and recently divorced, was midway through a county cricket game for Hampshire in 2006 when he says he received a text message from 25-year-old New Zealand-born model Coralie Eichholtz that said: "You should be here with me."

"Immediately following on from the text, she sent a picture of her kissing a girlfriend," Warne wrote in his new book No Spin. "They were in London, I was in Southampton. I texted back, saying I'd be there in an hour."

Shane Warne has given his version on one of his most infamous sexual escapades. Photo / Getty Images

The friend was fellow 25-year-old model Emma Kearney. Warne picked up a bottle of vodka and two bottles of champagne and arrived at Kearney's flat soon after.

"They got up and started dancing with each other, very provocatively, very sexual, kissing each other," Warne wrote.

"I said, 'Don't mind me, just keep going — I'm quite happy just sitting here.' I sat there having a smoke and a drink as they started to take off their clothes. At the bra and knickers point, they got out a massive inflatable sex toy — kind of drunken, silly stuff ...

"There was a lot of laughter, another drink, and one thing led to another. I started kissing them both, clothes off, and then, from nowhere, they pulled a bed out of the wall! Well, we just went for it."

Warne left the apartment around 2.30am, driving straight to the cricket ground and sleeping for a few hours in his car before play. Five hours later he was walking off the field with figures of 7/99 and victory secured.

But the sweet taste of a night and a day full of conquests didn't last long.

That evening he was contacted by the editor of UK tabloid New of the World who informed him they had images of the threesome.

After telling the editor to "f*** off", Warne called Eichholtz.

Kiwi model Coralie Eichholtz in 2005. Photo / Getty Images

"Oh my God," she said. "You wouldn't believe it, my friend has sold the story. She got pictures — she had a hidden camera."

Warne was — and still is — furious over the betrayal.

"I've always struggled to deal with these tabloid stories," he wrote. "What sort of person hides a camera and then sells the pictures?

"I'm not a criminal ... yes, I'm into women, which has cost me massively, time after time.

"To me, only a pretty sad mind goes undercover to make a few bucks out of a friend and a guy she's never met before. Either that or Coralie was lying and she set the whole thing up. Then it's even worse."

And the Playboy jocks? In a roundabout way, Warne was wearing them because of his relentless pursuit of good-looking women.

He'd picked them up at a shop in Chapel St, Melbourne, only a few days earlier after spotting a pair of "gorgeous girls" inside and venturing in to "have a look around".

After arriving in England he was short on clean laundry so out came the briefs with the bunny logo — and the rest is history that would make Hugh Hefner proud.

Warne also devotes a chapter of his autobiography to former fiancee Elizabeth Hurley.

He describes his time with Hurley from 2011 to 2013 as the "happiest years of my life" but reveals the lack of time they spent together after she landed a role on hit TV show The Royals — and jealousy of her best friend and ex Hugh Grant — contributed to them breaking up.

The 49-year-old also delivers stinging criticism of former captain Steve Waugh, labelling him the "most selfish player I ever played with", and slams Channel 7 for its "unforgivable" coverage of his foundation.

