A woman blinded in one eye by Brooks Koepka's wayward tee shot at the Ryder Cup has demanded improvements in spectator safety as she claimed she could have died from her injuries.

Corine Remande, 49, who is considering suing organisers after being flattened by the "bullet" shot on Friday, spared Koepka of blame, saying responsibility was with the Le Golf National marshals.

Amid pressure on organisers to tell spectators to stand further away from hazardous holes, Ms Remande said: "I hope that this terrible accident will improve safety for the public."

The R&A, which organises The Open next year at Royal Portrush, has said it is already carefully planning viewing areas at the Northern Ireland venue to maximise spectator safety.

Ms Remande, from Egypt, was watching the action from behind the ropes when Koepka's wayward drive at the par-4 sixth hole struck her in the face. She said she did not hear any shouts of "fore". "There are many marshals on the fairways and they have the responsibility to give us the information to react," Ms Remande told BBC News.

Launching a blistering attack on Ryder Cup Europe, she said she could have died. "For me, it's finished. I could not speak with you," she said.

Earlier Koepka said that he was "all messed up inside", adding that injuring 49-year-old Remande will rank as one of the worst days of his life.

"It's a tragic accident, I'm heartbroken," Koepka told reporters at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. "It will definitely be the one shot I regret in my career. (The day he found out) was one of the worst days of my life."

Ms Remande has been treated at a hospital in Lyon where she used to work as a secretary. She said she was "very angry" that officials did not check on her or visit her after she was taken to hospital. She alleges there was a lack of safety warnings on the ticket and signage around the venue. Ms Remande had travelled with husband Raphael from their home in Egypt to watch the Ryder Cup on the outskirts of Paris.

The European Tour said "fore" was shouted several times, and that marshals are not aware of a player's strategy in advance of any shot, especially in matchplay like the Ryder Cup.