Kiwi Steven Adams came up with a typical Steven Adams response after being told he topped a poll asking who is the toughest player in the NBA?

"It seems dumb."

NBA.com released the results of the 2018-19 NBA GM Survey with the Okalahoma City Thunder centre the clear winner.

Adams finished with 33 per cent of the votes, beating NBa legend LeBron James and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics who both had 13 percent.

"Do I get anything?" Adams asked when being told of his new title. "Do I win? Do I get a bonus? That'll be sick! … I don't know. It seems dumb. It does. … It seems like a weird thing to poll. Guys are just bored, I think."

Adams had to share first place last year after finishing tied with Draymond Green and Kawhi Leonard.

