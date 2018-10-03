A Kiwi actor playing the role of Eddie Jones? Say it ain't so.

Once Were Warriors star Temuera Morrison will portray the role of the current England coach in a new movie based on Japan's famous Rugby World Cup victory over South Africa in 2015.

Jones coached the Brave Blossoms to the 34-32 victory Brighton's Amex Stadium - Japan's first ever win over the Springboks.

The film has a working title of 'The Brighton Miracle', the BBC reports.

Sam Neill is reported to play Jones' father in the movie while Australian actor Uli Latukefu will portray Japan captain Michael Leitch.

Temuera Morrison is set to play Eddie Jones in a movie about Japan's famous win over South Africa. Photos / Ben Fraser and Getty

"What Eddie Jones and his team did in 2015 was truly magnificent and worthy of being remembered," Australian writer and director Max Mannix told the Kyodo News.

"What I want to do is try and show why it happened and where did the self-belief come from."

Japan stunned the Springboks in the opening match in group B when New Zealand-born winger Karne Hesketh scored the match-winning try in the final seconds.

The Brave Blossoms also earned victories over Samoa and the USA but became the first team in the history of the tournament to miss the quarter-finals despite three wins in pool play.

Following the World Cup, Jones took the reigns as England head coach where he has set them up as genuine contenders for next year's tournament following a record run of 18-straight wins.