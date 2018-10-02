Rob Horne is a chilling reminder of how quickly life can change, and the remarkable mental strength needed to cope with living in constant pain.

Almost six months on from a horrific injury which altered his life forever, Horne will be celebrated at Twickenham this weekend as Northampton Saints host Leicester Tigers in the East Midlands derby dedicated towards raising funds to support the former Wallabies utility.

Horne played 34 tests, featuring in two World Cups. One of his fondest memories is claiming the 2014 Super Rugby title with the Waratahs before shifting to Northampton where he made 21 appearances, scoring eight tries.

But back in April it all ended horribly. As his family watched on from the stands the father of two charged into make a tackle - as he did on countless occasions throughout his career - after leading Northampton out for the first time.

This tackle, however, 13 seconds into the match, proved his final act as a rugby player. It detached five nerves from his spinal nerve and left his right arm paralysed for life.

Horne can't bear to watch the footage but recalls the circumstances vividly.

Fully conscious, and with adrenaline flowing, he attempted to get up, initially believing as most staunch athletes do nothing was seriously amiss.

This time was different, though.

Horne couldn't move his right foot but kicked and kicked until that came right. Attention then turned to his shoulder, which he thought was merely dislocated.

The body language and demeanour of doctors surrounding him started to sow doubt.

"I was lying there thinking: 'Why are they approaching me like this?' That was probably the moment when I thought possibly something more serious has happened," Horne said today, his right arm in a sling.

Rob Horne runs onto the filed during ahead of a test against England. Photo / Getty

Other than attending last season's awards evening, where he was named player of the year, the hardest part since that dark day at Welford Road was receiving the definitive prognosis.

"Hearing the worst news from the get go I've had time… there hasn't been any false hope like 'jeez this could get better' or this or that. From day one, I've known the outcome so having heard that initial end resolve I've had time to deal and to cope and come to a real understanding of what I've been confronted with."

Horne has since met others dealing with cases of avulsion brachial plexus. Those people, though, were involved in motorbike accidents; fell off a cliff while skiing and included ex-serviceman who was shot.

Two rugby league players suffered similar incidents in Australia but in no way does that diminish the somewhat foreboding nature of Horn's situation.

"To live with paralysis is something that is very new. I'm still learning ways to do things. It's funny how the body is. If one thing is taken away you become pretty innovative and you work out ways to achieve things. You surprise yourself all the time about what other ways simple acts can be done."

All rugby players are acutely aware careers end in an instant but experiencing, and then living that reality, is another prospect entirely.

"It's certainly not something you pick up a footy when you're a kid and think I could end up in paralysis here. It doesn't come into your thinking. That's why it is one of those freak things. I signed up and I was prepared for rugby injuries. I had enough of them during my career but you certainly don't expect a life changing injury."

Many at the elite level struggle with the transition to retirement. Horne had no choice. And while he misses the daily interaction with team-mates, his rugby void is minor compared to losing the use of a limb.

"It's not something I hold against the game in any shape or form, it's just one of those things that happens. I still love the game. It's been a big part of my life since I was a little kid and will continue to be."

Horne has experienced the range of emotions – grief to fear, frustration and anger – but he is determined this not be a sob story. For a 29-year-old living through such adversity, his positivity should certainly be admired.

"It's living with a paralysis and promoting the fact that you still find ways – it's not a barrier. Early on you are coping with different things - I've got a lot of muscle wastage. Living with paralysis, there are perceptions around that. I find it is how I approach that and it's how I represent myself that is the best way to go about it."

Four months ago, Horne underwent a second operation where nerves from his ribs were transferred to his tricep in an effort purely to reduce pain. He still deals with constant, chronic discomfort, but says his capacity to cope has grown immensely.

"I suppose that's what the life changing nature of it is: you do confront things and you're forced to operate in different ways and I've been amazed with the ways the brain can divert and function in different ways."

Horne has returned home, where the next stage of his life is underway.

This weekend, though, the boy from Sydney will be honoured in-front of more than 35,000 at the home of English rugby.

The emotional occasion is nothing more than he deserves.

"It's something I've thought about a little bit. It's maybe bittersweet in a way. To be recognised at one of the great venues in world rugby… just for my name to be attached to what is such a huge game for the club, it's really special to be involved."