Channel Nine has dumped its ailing program, The Footy Show, after another year of disastrous ratings.

The network had hoped to reinvent the iconic Thursday show when presenter Erin Molan took over this year from Paul "Fatty" Vautin, who hosted the show for the previous 24 years.

The Footy Show first went to air in 1994 and won the Logie award for most popular sports programme 11 times.

Molan is in current negotiations with Channel Nine over a new contract for other news hosting roles at the station.

Advertisement

Channel Nine is likely to keep its late night Monday show 100% Footy hosted by James Bracey and star panellist Phil Gould.

The Footy Show was run on a reduced budget this year and struggled for ratings every week.

Network star Andrew Johns was so disappointed that he quit the Footy Show mid-season.

Bracey took over from Molan when the host took six weeks off for the birth of her first child in July.

The Footy Show was the launch pad for Vautin who became one of Nine's major star's during the show's heyday. Vautin as host and Peter Sterling were the duo on which the show was built around and it built up a massive following.

The Nine Network has released a statement confirming the show will not return in 2019.

Nine's Director of Sport Tom Malone said: "It's been an incredible ride for The Footy Show. A quarter of a century of laughs, controversy and first-class footy analysis. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this amazing era of live sports-entertainment television – from producers, editors, camera operators, the players, guests and of course the legendary hosts.

"Fatty holds the record for the longest serving host of any prime time Australian TV show – a tribute to both his understanding of the game, his authenticity, and not to mention his incredible comedic timing. In recent years, Erin has equally brought a new energy, perspective and showed her passion for the game."

This year Fatty has already made the transition back into the commentary box, and Nine confirms Erin will be joining the Wide World of Sports team to help lead the coverage of rugby league, netball, tennis and cricket.

Malone said: "Erin is a star and a great broadcaster. She's going to take an even more prominent role on Nine's sports broadcasts going forward."