A decision on Michael Cheika has reached the "point of no return" leaving a Kiwi to decide the embattled Aussie rugby coach's fate, a top pundit believes.

A desperate Cheika has been talking up the Wallabies' performance after their latest defeat, his eighth in the past 10 games.

And he also took a swing at referee Jerome Garces after the 12-23 loss to the Springboks in Port Elizabeth.

The loss continues a dismal run which includes heavy defeats to the All Blacks (twice), England and Scotland, plus a home series loss to Ireland.

Telegraph rugby writer Jim Tucker has called on Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle — the former New Zealand netball boss — to give Cheika stronger support or sack him.

Tucker believes continual questions over Cheika's fate was a problem in itself - "the ghoulish cycle of every Test week is poisoning Australian rugby".

Familiar sight...the Wallabies desperately chasing during their latest defeat. Photo / Getty Images

Tucker wrote: "No modern Wallabies coach has kept his job after a two-from-10 spiral although there is a significant difference between the Cheika case and Eddie Jones being given the boot with an identical record to end 2005.

"Castle's recent public backing of Cheika is of the 'our support is behind Michael, he's contracted to the World Cup, he's got a plan' variety.

"Castle must go further with a 100 percent Cheika guarantee to best smother the sack Cheika chatter...or off with the head of a coach whose winning rate has dipped to 48 per cent."

Cheika was asked yet again if he felt his job was under pressure.

"I keep being asked the same question every week," he said after the 11 point loss.

"It depends if you want to cry about it and sook or get on with the improvements we definitely made in this test.

"I think there's plenty of positives. The things we need to improve on is our ability to finish.

"We held our nerve really well, fought our way back into the game. I think we dominated the physical contest enough but we were still able to manufacture a lot of opportunities."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus pointed to his own side's missed chances.

"We could have given them a hiding," Erasmus said.