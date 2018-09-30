See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 35-17 win over Argentina.

All Blacks

15. Ben Smith - 4

His quietest test? Very weird. Hardly sighted.

14. Waisake Naholo - 7

Made the difference early on, including great run to create first try. One bad drop.

13. Ryan Crotty - 5

Better than Jack Goodhue? Really? One smashing hit on Sanchez though.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6

One peach of an offload, bit of a lemon otherwise.

11. Rieko Ioane - 7

The finisher, although he couldn't beat a Boffelli ankle tap. Lovely read of SBW offload.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

You be the judge…polarising figure. Up and down, but goalkicking up. Energetic at fullback.

9. TJ Perenara - 7

The fourth loose forward, still very much the second halfback. Bad pass led to Tuungafasi miracle save.

8. Ardie Savea - 9

Goodbye Luke Whitelock…career turning game as Kieran Read's backup. Amazing energy.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Muscular to the end - selfless.

6. Shannon Frizell - 7

Massive work rate. Didn't break but couldn't break free this time. Good building block.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

Big start, which is his forte. Tailed off a bit. Can share scrum glory.

4. Samuel Whitelock - 5

Looks tired, little wonder. Not many All Black captains get dragged, let alone after 50 minutes. He left reluctantly.

3. Ofa Tuungafasi - 9

Monster of a game. Destroyed the Pumas scrum and some unbelievable touches.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Willing as usual, mixed bag. Great scrums obviously, but lineout throwing off. Odd blooper.

1. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 10

His scrummaging could be registered as a Lethal Weapon. Nice passes, huge defence.

Reserves

16. Nathan Harris - 5: Sharp lineouts apart from one miss. Still a mystery man.

17. Tim Perry - 6: One wobbly lineout lift, kept the scrum dominance going.

18. Angus Ta'avao - 7: Strong debut, especially in the scrums which used to be his weak point.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu - 7: Short power charges near rucks, one drop.

20. Jackson Hemopo - 5: Standard issue cameo.

21. Aaron Smith - 6: Didn't really shine, not enough time.

22. Richie Mo'unga - 8: Twinkle toes terrorised Argentina in final quarter, lovely stab kick for try.

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7: Keeps growing as a versatile bench specialist

Agustin Creevy of Argentina's Los Pumas, right, is tackled by Karl Tu'inukuafe of the All Blacks. Photo / AP

Argentina

15. Emilliano Boffelli - 6

Getting an ankle tap on flying Ioane is an achievement in itself. Busy game.

14. Bautista Delguy - 4

Early knock.

13. Jeronimo De LeFuente - 5

Not a great day for midfielders - more Clydesdales than thoroughbreds.

12. Bautista Ezcurra - 4

Ordinary is the word - Naholo went through him for a try.

11. Matias Moroni - 4

Hello, can anybody see me. Stranded.

10. Nicolas Sanchez - 8

Nightmare for the All Blacks, and his team now and then. Clever runs. Not a very clever penalty chip kick, straight to Naholo.

9. Gonzalo Bertranou - 5

Flat performance made to look worse when Cubelli came on.

8. Javier Ortega-Desio - 7

Expected a bit more from him but still among the Pumas' best.

7. Marcos Kremer - 6

Generally strong, but not often enough.

6. Pablo Matera - 9

Rearguard hero in pack that was getting smashed in set pieces.

5. Guido Petti - 7

Some big runs, but locks will share scrum shame.

4. Tomas Lavanini - 4

Hard to spot, even though he is 2m tall and 130kg.

3. Ramiro Herrera - 3

Any good the front rowers did was undone by a total scrum disaster.

2. Agustin Creevy - 3

Set piece nightmare for the great hooker.

1. Nahuel Tetaz-Chaparro - 3

Ditto Herrera.

Reserves

16. Julian Montoya - 5: Putting pressure on Creevy?

17. Juan Pablo Zeiss - N/A

18. Santiago Medrano - N/A

19. Matias Alemanno - N/A

20. Juan Manuel Leguizamon - N/A

21. Tomas Cubelli - 7: Added immediate spark - great run brought lucky try.

22. Matias Orlando - N/A

23. Sebastian Cancelliere - N/A