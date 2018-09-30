See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 35-17 win over Argentina.
All Blacks
15. Ben Smith - 4
His quietest test? Very weird. Hardly sighted.
14. Waisake Naholo - 7
Made the difference early on, including great run to create first try. One bad drop.
13. Ryan Crotty - 5
Better than Jack Goodhue? Really? One smashing hit on Sanchez though.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6
One peach of an offload, bit of a lemon otherwise.
11. Rieko Ioane - 7
The finisher, although he couldn't beat a Boffelli ankle tap. Lovely read of SBW offload.
10. Beauden Barrett - 8
You be the judge…polarising figure. Up and down, but goalkicking up. Energetic at fullback.
9. TJ Perenara - 7
The fourth loose forward, still very much the second halfback. Bad pass led to Tuungafasi miracle save.
8. Ardie Savea - 9
Goodbye Luke Whitelock…career turning game as Kieran Read's backup. Amazing energy.
7. Sam Cane - 7
Muscular to the end - selfless.
6. Shannon Frizell - 7
Massive work rate. Didn't break but couldn't break free this time. Good building block.
5. Scott Barrett - 7
Big start, which is his forte. Tailed off a bit. Can share scrum glory.
4. Samuel Whitelock - 5
Looks tired, little wonder. Not many All Black captains get dragged, let alone after 50 minutes. He left reluctantly.
3. Ofa Tuungafasi - 9
Monster of a game. Destroyed the Pumas scrum and some unbelievable touches.
2. Codie Taylor - 7
Willing as usual, mixed bag. Great scrums obviously, but lineout throwing off. Odd blooper.
1. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 10
His scrummaging could be registered as a Lethal Weapon. Nice passes, huge defence.
Reserves
16. Nathan Harris - 5: Sharp lineouts apart from one miss. Still a mystery man.
17. Tim Perry - 6: One wobbly lineout lift, kept the scrum dominance going.
18. Angus Ta'avao - 7: Strong debut, especially in the scrums which used to be his weak point.
19. Patrick Tuipulotu - 7: Short power charges near rucks, one drop.
20. Jackson Hemopo - 5: Standard issue cameo.
21. Aaron Smith - 6: Didn't really shine, not enough time.
22. Richie Mo'unga - 8: Twinkle toes terrorised Argentina in final quarter, lovely stab kick for try.
23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7: Keeps growing as a versatile bench specialist
Argentina
15. Emilliano Boffelli - 6
Getting an ankle tap on flying Ioane is an achievement in itself. Busy game.
14. Bautista Delguy - 4
Early knock.
13. Jeronimo De LeFuente - 5
Not a great day for midfielders - more Clydesdales than thoroughbreds.
12. Bautista Ezcurra - 4
Ordinary is the word - Naholo went through him for a try.
11. Matias Moroni - 4
Hello, can anybody see me. Stranded.
10. Nicolas Sanchez - 8
Nightmare for the All Blacks, and his team now and then. Clever runs. Not a very clever penalty chip kick, straight to Naholo.
9. Gonzalo Bertranou - 5
Flat performance made to look worse when Cubelli came on.
8. Javier Ortega-Desio - 7
Expected a bit more from him but still among the Pumas' best.
7. Marcos Kremer - 6
Generally strong, but not often enough.
6. Pablo Matera - 9
Rearguard hero in pack that was getting smashed in set pieces.
5. Guido Petti - 7
Some big runs, but locks will share scrum shame.
4. Tomas Lavanini - 4
Hard to spot, even though he is 2m tall and 130kg.
3. Ramiro Herrera - 3
Any good the front rowers did was undone by a total scrum disaster.
2. Agustin Creevy - 3
Set piece nightmare for the great hooker.
1. Nahuel Tetaz-Chaparro - 3
Ditto Herrera.
Reserves
16. Julian Montoya - 5: Putting pressure on Creevy?
17. Juan Pablo Zeiss - N/A
18. Santiago Medrano - N/A
19. Matias Alemanno - N/A
20. Juan Manuel Leguizamon - N/A
21. Tomas Cubelli - 7: Added immediate spark - great run brought lucky try.
22. Matias Orlando - N/A
23. Sebastian Cancelliere - N/A