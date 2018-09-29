Karl Tu'inukuafe has made two dramatic transitions this year.

Everyone knows about the first: the incredible way he began the season without a Super Rugby contract, was called up to the Chiefs in an injury crisis and three months later was in the All Blacks for the same reason.

It was the feel-good story of the year, especially as his back story included a two-year period when he was waddling around at 175kg as a security guard without the faintest interest in playing rugby.

But there has been a separate transition in the last two months that maybe hasn't been fully appreciated.

Tu'inukuafe has moved way beyond being a stand-in All Black, holding a place while the preferred candidates recover from injury.

Luck may have got him into the All Blacks but hard work and truly convincing performances have kept him there.

Tu'inukuafe would be on the shortlist as the All Blacks' player of the Rugby Championship so far. Ben Smith has been consistently brilliant, Codie Taylor has been excellent and in that same category comes Tu'inukuafe.

What's become apparent in the last two months is that he is a phenomenally destructive scrummager. He might actually be the best scrummager in the squad – best in the country.

He gave his first hint of that when he made his debut at Eden Park, coming off the bench early in the second half, straight into a scrum.

A battle that had been even all night suddenly changed and the All Blacks buckled the French.

It wasn't beginner's luck. Destructive scrummaging has been Tu'inukuafe's stock in trade throughout the Rugby Championship and he's been so good that the question has to be asked as to how on earth all the various talent identification systems missed him.

When Tu'inukuafe filled in at tight-head during the All Blacks' game of three halves ahead of the Rugby Championship, Brodie Retallick was amazed at the power being generated in front of him.

There's usually no better judge of a prop than an experienced lock who packs down a thousand scrums a season.

Karl Tu'inukuafe. Photo / Photosport

What's also starting to come through is that there is more to Tu'inukuafe's game than the set-piece.

He's been relatively comfortable around the field since his first test, but that side of his game has exponentially improved each time he has played.

Against the Boks, he had a memorable moment where he took off with the sort of speed and acceleration that belied his 140kg frame.

Once he found clear air, he transferred the ball to one hand, picked his knees up and you had to fear for the poor sap that had to throw themselves in front of him.

Tu'inukuafe is a natural athlete which is why he's so quickly been able to improve his conditioning.

Given his history and lack of professional experience, the Chiefs didn't think Tu'inukuafe was conditioned to handle much more than 30 minutes of Super Rugby when they first drafted him in late February.

He's been putting in 55 minutes to 60 minutes for the All Blacks in the last two tests – being kept out longer than Owen Franks.

That's come about through hours of graft and if Tu'inukuafe arrived in the All Blacks with a hint of it all being temporary, it is now very much permanent.

By the time Joe Moody returns from a broken thumb, Tu'inukuafe will have done enough to require the selectors to ask each test, which one of the two should start.

In all likelihood they will return to a Moody starts-Tu'inukuafe finishes scenario but the fact they will even be asking that question will be proof of how far the latter has come in such a short space of time.

It will also highlight how difficult it will be for the injured Kane Hames, who hasn't played in 2018 due to concussion, to force his way back into the squad next year if he's given the all clear to resume playing.

At the moment, any prediction about the five props the All Blacks will take to Japan next year features Tu'inukuafe.

He seems a certainty to be at the World Cup alongside Owen Franks, Moody and probably Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi.

And that's the second remarkable transition he's made – from fill-in All Black to vital part of World Cup squad in just three months.