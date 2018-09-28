Fernandez Lobbe, in his first season coaching, talks to Liam Napierabout how the Pumas and Jaguares can drive rugby in his homeland.

Argentina is never far from Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe's mind.

The great Pumas loose forward, who enjoyed a fitting farewell captaining the Barbarians to their 63-45 victory over England at Twickenham in May, is settling into his first coaching season at Toulon, where he has responsibility for lineout and defence.

Fernandez Lobbe claimed European and domestic titles during his nine years at the French club, while on the global stage, garnered respect through 71 tests - nine against the All Blacks - over three World Cup campaigns.

But he never thought he would coach.

"Not at all, to be honest. Two years ago, I was determined to go back home, but then people started saying, 'Juan, you could do this'. I started getting excited about it, and then the last year when you're playing, you get more involved in strategy and how to plan and make the team better.

"I grew a lot of passion for this place from the way I've been treated by the people, the city, the players. It was a massive thing to stay here. If I had to move home to a different club and start from scratch, I would not have done it. Now we're going to see how it goes."

While based in Toulon, Fernandez Lobbe keeps a close eye on the Jaguares and Los Pumas, now finding form under new mentor Mario Ledesma. Two victories, over the Springboks in Mendoza and Wallabies in Perth, sets up an intriguing home clash with the All Blacks tomorrow.

Of all 2019 World Cup contenders, after slipping to ninth in the world, the Pumas may have the most growth over the next 12 months, especially if tweaks are made to their eligibility policy.

Argentina embraces the same staunch stance as New Zealand and England, not picking any foreign-based players. Changes are being considered, with UAR president Marcelo Rodriguez suggesting the Pumas could use a capped system by permitting around five European players.

Fernandez Lobbe instead favours Australia's 'Giteau law', where those earning a crust abroad with 60 or more caps remain eligible for the Wallabies.

"To be honest, I think it was a good thing to close the door to the European guys. If you're going to have a team in Super Rugby, you want to have your best players in that team.

"I still believe the best system is the Australian one, where once you reach a certain amount of caps and years playing for your union, you can explore different options. I think that is a great thing.

"But I do agree you need them with you, under your umbrella, so you can manage the game load and the guys train the way you want to play.

"The transition was always going to be tough but it was tougher than people expected ... maybe they got too excited about Argentina finishing fourth at the [2015] World Cup and they thought it was going to be smooth. I think we're going in the right direction."

Facundo Isa, the dynamic 24-year-old loose forward at Toulon, is but one world-class talent blocked by the Pumas' selection policy. Racing's Juan Imhoff, with 21 tries in 35 tests, another. Props Juan Figallo (Saracens), Ramiro Herrera (Stade Francais) and hooker Facundo Bosch (Agen) would be other valuable additions.

Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe ended his playing career at Twickenham.

"I would love to see Faco playing for the Pumas but they set it very clear before the World Cup and people make their decisions. We are not the ones to judge those decisions. I would love to see other guys in Europe playing for the Pumas but it's important you keep growing the talent in Argentina and playing in that Super Rugby team. If not, you're going to lose that spot in Super Rugby and that is very important for the development of Argentina."

So Argentines are forced to choose between playing for the Pumas or cashing in abroad.

"For me, it is not a sacrifice, it is an effort. I loved playing for my country, so it is not a sacrifice. It is an effort that you make for something you love. There's nothing better. That feeling is irreplaceable.

"I can't be a hypocrite, the money is important. But what stays with you through everything is the emotion; that feeling and respect. There's nothing bigger than playing for your country."

Despite a horror travel schedule, the Jaguares, under Ledesma's guidance this season, reached Super Rugby's quarter-finals on the back of a four-match unbeaten tour of Australasia, where they beat the Rebels, Brumbies, Blues and Chiefs.

"I follow every game and I'm in touch with a lot of players because there are a lot of friends.

"I'm very happy for the Jaguares and the season they had this year.

"It was very important to qualify for the finals for the first time. This tournament was always going to be very tricky. I hope that performance and level of rugby can transfer to the Pumas and through to next year's World Cup.

"I played a lot with Mario and know him well. I also saw what he did as a coach, so I'm very happy for him. A change brings new energy, new ways of seeing things. I'm always more of a glass half full, so it is a good opportunity to use this momentum and build towards the World Cup.

"It is going to be a massively tough World Cup because of the group we have [England, France, the United States and Tonga] but I always believe we can have a really good one."

Fernandez Lobbe's hair is much shorter and greyer than his playing days - and he hopes coaching does not see it fall out. But should he make a successful transition, he could one day return to help further inspire the Pumas.

"I will have one year here in Toulon to see how it goes. I need to see if the players respond to my ideas and if I'm enjoying it. We'll see, but coming back home is definitely an idea."