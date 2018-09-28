The impromptu haka following Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's Dally M Medal win became one of the most iconic moments in recent NRL history.

However, the incredible moment nearly had dire consequences.

After Tuivasa-Sheck was presented with the medal for the best player in the game by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Warriors hooker Issac Luke stood up to lead the unscripted haka.

Luke was then joined by Warriors teammate Jazz Tevaga (who won the Interchange Player of the Year award), Canberra winger Jordan Rapana and Brisbane's Jamayne Isaako.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister's security detail was startled and reacted as they were trained to do for a split second at the first roar of Luke's war cry.

It also reportedly caused a floor manager at the event to hit the floor fearing that a terrorist attack was happening.

It didn't, however, stop Tuivasa-Sheck and the rest of the crowd from appreciating the tense, emotional moment, with the Warriors captain even shedding a tear or two.

Tuivasa-Sheck - who won the 2013 Winger of the Year and the 2015 Fullback of the Year awards - scored three tries, and made eight try assists in 22 appearances throughout the regular season for the Warriors.

He also made 112 tackle breaks, and 13 line breaks, while he also ranked second for kick return metres with 1,366 and was third for run metres with 4,109, averaging 178.4 metres per game.

"This is crazy," said an emotional Tuivasa-Sheck after accepting his trophy and medal.

"I remember the first time we came to these awards on 2013 and Cooper Cronk won that Dally M award.

"I remember sitting there thinking 'it would be a dream to win that award' and not knowing that day would ever come.

"I'm just feeling truly blessed to be standing up here holding this trophy and wearing this medal."