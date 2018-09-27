Sonny Bill Williams makes his much awaited return to the All Blacks on Sunday but if he's a few kilograms over his ideal playing weight he has an Argentinian rival to blame.

The All Blacks second-five took up the offer from Pumas loose forward Javier Ortega Desio to have a meal with his family on Sunday - a rare occurrence in the professional era of the game.

"I've got a long friendship with the bro. Played against him many times, in sevens as well. It just stems back from that," Williams said today.

"After Nelson we had a good yarn after the game. He invited me to come around. I said 'yes that would be awesome' to not only meet his lovely wife but his in-laws and beautiful child.

Advertisement

"The food was awesome, I think he was feeding me up too much to try and slow me down. You guys sure love your food over here. Your barbeques and that. I had a really good time."

@javiortegadesio was awesome meeting your little blessing bro ❤️ Being so far away from home it had me missing my own @lanamarieewilli 🤲🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/SJABkfS8L8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 23, 2018

Williams will play just his seventh game of the rugby season and second test for the All Blacks this year following a string of injuries and illness.

The 33-year-old was set to come off the bench two weeks ago against South Africa but was ruled out following tonsillitis.

He's managed just 442 minutes on the field this season. He broke a wrist in Cape Town while touring with the Blues and had minor knee surgery which ruled him out of the first two tests against France.

Read more:

All Blacks make six changes for Pumas

Jordie Barrett pays price for error but has 'special' All Blacks future

The come-from-nowhere rise of new All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao

And then, when he got his chance against the French in Dunedin in late June, he injured a shoulder which has ruled him out until recently.

Williams will start alongside Ryan Crotty in the midfield.

"Just grateful to be back playing in the squad. Just been a food bill the last few weeks I've been around but I just haven't been able to get back out there or get the body right. Just excited to get back out there," Williams said today.

Williams said he still has nerves heading into Sunday's test in Buenos Aires as the All Blacks face a confident Pumas side coming off wins against the Springboks and Australia.

"For me of course you feel nerves. It's a little bit daunting going out in the spotlight again. But I try and thrive in that. I try and walk towards it and get excited about it and just understand the beast we're going up against.

"They've come off a couple of really big wins, a great tour and they're back home and ready to go. Understanding that but also understanding that I'm excited myself and look forward to that challenge."

All Blacks team to play Argentina at Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Sunday at 11.40am, is:

15. Ben Smith

14. Waisake Naholo

13. Ryan Crotty

12. Sonny Bill Williams

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Beauden Barrett

9. TJ Perenara

8. Luke Whitelock

7. Sam Cane

6. Shannon Frizell

5. Scott Barrett

4. Sam Whitelock ©

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

2. Codie Taylor

1. Karl Tu'inukuafe

Reserves: Nathan Harris, Tim Perry, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.