The nationwide strike in Argentina has had no impact on the All Blacks in Buenos Aires today.

Rather than hinder the All Blacks, the strike helped the squad get to and from their training venue much quicker than normal, reports Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden.

With no trucks, buses or taxi's on the road and the tolls booths not staffed, the convoy of three mini vans and their police escort cruised to the San Isidro Club for their first major session of the week ahead of Sunday's test against the Pumas.

All members of the squad took part in the training session, relishing the chance to get out on the field and begin righting the wrongs from their last test defeat to the Springboks.

Unions in Argentina have staged rallies and strikes recently to protest the country's economic conditions and policies introduced by the conservative administration of President Mauricio Marci.

The protests coincided with a two-day general strike which robbed the All Blacks of their usual mode of transportation to and from training through the often congested streets.