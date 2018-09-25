Billy Slater is free to take his place in the Melbourne Storm's grand final side, his farewell game in the NRL.

Slater was allowed to take his place after a judiciary hearing which took just under three hours with almost 50 minutes of deliberation.

But former referee's boss Greg MacCallum was a guest on NRL 360 and slammed the shoulder charge rule.

"I think there's too much emphasis on the potential outcome rather than what happens on the field," MacCallum said.

"When you look at tonight's one, you see there's no impact on the head, there is some flex of the neck but was there intent to really put a hit on him?

"I don't think so and I think that's where the 200 points is probably the thing that's going to challenge the game after tonight."

Daily Telegraph journalist and NRL 360 host Paul Kent argued the severity of the charge is what is needed to eradicate it from the game.

"In order to eliminate a tackle in the game that we don't want in the game for valid reasons you have to put in a penalty that is enough of a deterrent that people don't want to do it," he said.

"To suddenly put the rule in and then when we get the result we're seeking to achieve, and then say that's not fair, and bring down the penalty, you're actually removing the incentive for players not to do it."

Kent continued after the decision, slamming the NRL as the call has now established a new normal for the league.

"This now goes into the game as a precedent in a not guilty decision," Kent said.

"Next year when there are similar instances to this, there will be other people around the game championing that decision saying they got it right, but from now on, as we go forward, this is a legal tackle in the game."

Slater led an impassioned defence in the judiciary hearing, according to the NRL.com.

The Melbourne fullback stood in front of the panel to explain the move and why he had no choice but to tackle like he did.

"The whole time my intention was to make a tackle," he said. "It happens earlier than I expected to do but I'm still attempting to wrap my right arm. Even with my left arm is trying to wrap underneath. I was still trying to get my body in a position to get between the ball and the try line."

"I've got a duty to make a tackle, the duty of care is to myself and player Feki. To ensure I don't make a high tackle is a duty to Feki. I feel the contact that was made was unavoidable once he veered back in. I think the decisions I made ensured the safest possible contact was made."

It was a lengthy speech from Slater who fought for his fairy tale finish in the NRL with a grand final on the line.

Retiring Sharks star Luke Lewis was a key defender of Slater straight after the match.

He reiterated his defence of Slater and said the matter should have been dealt with during the match.

"I don't condone shoulder charges but what do you do in that situation, he's got to put his body on the line to stop a try so his team can get through to a grand final," Lewis said.

"We've grown up playing football for a long time and we've been taught to stop tries. A try stopped is probably better than a try scored. I think they should have sent him off for 10 minutes and given us an advantage."

Twitter exploded during and after the hearing with plenty of people wanting to put in their two cents.

Fans also reacted to the decision with mixed feelings.

