Five years. It's been five years since Tiger Woods last won on the PGA Tour and over that time the number of people doubting he'd return to his best grew.

After four back surgeries many thought he would never win again but he proved those doubters wrong with a remarkable victory at the Tour Championship yesterday.

Following his victory, Skratch TV released a video on social media of Woods watching those critics say he'd never win again.

The video features former player Greg Norman and media personalities such as ESPN's Steven A Smith and Jemele Hill talking down the chances of Woods ever returning to his best on the PGA Tour.

"I have considered him for the last five, six years a former golfer" Fox Sport's Colin Cowherd says in the clip.

After watching the criticism, the 42-year-old gives a smile to the camera.

Tiger Woods wins for the first time since 2013.



Never a doubt. pic.twitter.com/JY4i6XuhRV — Skratch (@Skratch) September 23, 2018

The victory was Woods' 80th on the PGA Tour and puts him just two wins behind Sam Snead who holds the all-time record with 82.

According to the Golf Channel, NBC's TV audience increased by 206 percent on last year's final round of the Tour Championship while there was a 561 percent increase in fans who streamed the final round.

