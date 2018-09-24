Zlatan Ibrahimovic is usually fierce and intimidating on the pitch but even he couldn't help crack a smile as little 7-year-old Malea Emma let out a stunning rendition of America's national anthem.

The 25,000 in attendance in the StubHub Center were left shocked as the little girl unleashed her surprisingly powerful voice and performanded a beautiful version of Star Spangled Banner before LA Galaxy took on Seattle Sounders.

Ibrahimovic, a father of two himself, could be seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the performance and gave a rousing round of applause afterwards.