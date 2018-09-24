Saido Berahino has only managed to score two goals in 913 days.

But the Stoke City striker appears to have better skills in the bedroom as he has reportedly fathered children with three different women over a six-week period, according to The Sun.

Berahino's former fiancée Stephania Christoforou, 27, welcomed a baby boy, named Costa, on May 30.

And his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Lovelace gave birth to a girl, Aniya Marie, on July 17.

Advertisement

Both babies have 25-year-old Berahino listed as the father on their birth certificates, according to The Mirror.

But it has now emerged that another woman has claimed he is also the father of her baby, who was born on July 15.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seeking a court order to have Berahino's name on her child's birth certificate, according to The Sun.

Berahino is Stoke's highest earning player on a reported £70,000 (NZ$138,000) per week. Christoforou announced their engagement in June last year, but later dumped the footballer after he tried to sneak model Lovelace into their home.

Earlier this year, a 39-year-old mum-of-three revealed to The Sun that Berahino bedded her then booted her out of his home because she had mocked his scoring skills.

"I told him my daughter plays FIFA computer games, and said, 'You've scored more on that than in real life'," she told the newspaper.

Berahino scored in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers but missed a stoppage time penalty.

He previously scored in Stoke's Carabao Cup win in August.

Before that, he hadn't found the net since 2016.