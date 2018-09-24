The Warriors hope to know in the next 48 hours whether off-contract hooker Issac Luke will re-sign for next season.

The club is still waiting to hear whether the 31-year-old will agree to take up a modest one-year deal, with a rival offer from Newcastle reportedly on shaky ground.

The Knights recently tabled a one-year offer for the 254 game veteran with an option for a second season in the club's favour.

That offer is understood to be short of the lengthy term Luke is seeking, while the Knights reportedly have concerns about signing the Kiwi international, who is booked in to have shoulder surgery on Thursday.

The Warriors have so far been patient in waiting for Luke to make a call on his playing future but want the matter resolved as soon as possible.

It's understood the club had further talks with Luke's agent Bruce Sharrock this morning and are expecting to receive word on his decision sooner rather than later.

"We are pretty adamant we want it to come to a head pretty quickly so I would anticipate in the next day or so," said coach Stephen Kearney. "Just so either way we can all move forward.

"From our point of view we just want to move forward. If he is going to stay, we haven't deviated from what we originally offered, and we'll want an answer pretty shortly."

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown is keen to lure Luke across the Tasman as the club searches for an experienced replacement for injured No 9 Slade Griffin.

Griffin has been sidelined and faces a recovery time of up to 12 months after suffering his fourth season-ending knee injury in July.

Some Knights officials are reportedly unsure whether it is worth taking a gamble on Luke's long-term fitness as his pending surgery could potentially leave him in doubt for the start of next season.

Luke has battled shoulder problems throughout his career and in May missed the Warriors' round 10 loss to the Roosters after suffering a dislocation during the previous week's win over Wests Tigers.

The injury may be another factor behind why the Warriors are unwilling to offer Luke anything more than a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, the club is understood to be close to re-signing off-contract forward utility Jazz Tevaga.

Tevaga has agreed to terms for a new deal with the club hoping to finalise the paperwork in the coming days.