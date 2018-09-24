Silver Ferns defenders could be on the chopping block as coach Noeline Taurua looks to change things up ahead of next month's Constellation Cup.

Concluding their first international campaign since the Commonwealth Games with a 5-goal loss to the Australian Diamonds yesterday, the Ferns looked to be in promising form with evident improvements across the court.

However, one win from three games wasn't good enough for Taurua.

Earlier today she said the Series closer had exposed the Ferns' lack of fight on the court as she urged her side to toughen up before facing the Diamonds again next month.

Taurua suggested that the new-look side could be switched up again, with the possibility of calling up players from the wider squad not used in the Quad Series, and potentially from the New Zealand A squad, ahead of the team naming next week.

The Silver Ferns defence unit could be switched up as Noeline Taurua suggests changes. Photo / Photosport

"There were areas where we were exposed and probably never had enough firepower to look at changing up ... so we need to look at what we have at home," Taurua said after the Ferns went down 60-55 to Australia.

"I don't know if I'd call it experimenting, I would like to think I'm going to be quite strategic in what I need to do ... we'll look at some of the others that are at home and the level underneath."

Particularly concerned with her defensive unit's performance, Taurua said it was evident the squad needed an injection of height and speed in the circle in order to combat the tenacious nature of Australian shooters Caitlin Bassett and Gretel Tippett.

Bassett dominated the shooting circle with her 1.93m frame towering over the 1.87m Katrina Grant and 1.81m Jane Watson.

Meanwhile, Tippett, who isn't far off her skipper standing at 1.91m, caught the Ferns off guard when she pulled out her dangerously accurate basketball-inspired layup shot to soar over the Kiwi defenders with relative ease.

"When we got caught one-on-one, especially in the circle, we were exposed because of height deficit," she said.

Towering Australian captain Caitlin Bassett was a tough challenge for Katrina Grant and Jane Watson. Photo / Photosport

"Defensively there were moments where we scrapped and we fought really hard but I also didn't think we had purpose in some respect.

"We need more in regard to our in circle defence, maybe a bit of height, maybe a bit of presence in there, but also people who are quite fast … I'm going to look at all areas and see how we can be better."

The tallest current Silver Ferns defender, Kelly Jury, stands at 1.92m but has been ruled out of the 2018 international season after dislocating her shoulder in the ANZ Premiership. However, Casey Kopua, who has been recovering from a plantar fascia tear, could be available for the Constellation Cup.

Although not bringing significantly more height to the shooting circle, the seasoned-veteran would add valuable experience to the Ferns' side.

Taurua will have just over a week to make her decisions with the Ferns' second training camp set to tip off next Tuesday in Auckland.

The Silver Ferns will play their first Constellation Cup match on October 7 in Brisbane.