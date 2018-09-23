He may have retired from international cricket but former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum has no trouble hitting one out of the park when he comes to social media gags.

McCullum poked fun on Twitter of disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner's over the top celebration on his successful comeback to the crease on Saturday.

Warner smashed an unbeaten 155 from 152 balls for Randwick Petersham against St George in an amateur NSW Premier Cricket game.

Coogee Oval in Sydney's eastern suburbs was the scene of his cricket comeback on Australian soil since his involvement in the ball tampering scandal that saw him suspended from the national team.

With his parents, wife Candice, and two young daughters watching on from the stands, Warner celebrated his century in style with his trademark leap in the air and raised his bat and helmet to salute to the crowd.

'"I never get sick of seeing this smile. Well done hubby on 155 not out today for. Always proud of you," Candice posted on Instagram afterwards.

Many on social media questioned whether Warner's century against amateur players warranted his signature celebration usually seen at international level with McCullum leading the way.

McCullum compared the over the top celebration to Sir Edmund Hillary scaling some steps.

Geez Davey! This celebration is the equivalent of Sir Ed Hillary giving it large climbing his front steps, post Everest! Hahaha. @davidwarner https://t.co/uNq81O8JgT — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) September 23, 2018

"You'd think he was playing in an Ashes series from that reaction," one fan commented.

We thought we'd never see this celebration again... David Warner scores a hundred on his return to club cricket in Sydney, and celebrates like he's won the World Cup 😂 Posted by England's Barmy Army on Saturday, 22 September 2018

Another added: "Why's he jumping about like after scoring a hundred in the club cricket the absolute bellend?"

But there was some support for Warner, despite many fans still branding him a cheat.

"Jeez now he can't celebrate a good innings, get a life," one fan said.

Warner was still at the crease in the final over to help steer Randwick Petersham to a nail-biting victory.

Warner also took a classic catch while fielding earlier in the game.

"As the president of Randwick Petersham, I can't remember as much stimulation and excitement around the club," former Australian Test bowler Mike Whitney told 7 News.

"It's emotional. After all the crap we've been cricketer's … There's a lot of us here. Family, friends, the whole lot. We are close," Warner's father Howard told The Daily Telegraph.

"He's lived through it and he's coming out the other end hopefully".

Warner is currently serving a one-year suspension from domestic and international cricket.

- With Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail