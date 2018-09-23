Former England player Stuart Barnes believes New Zealand coach John Mitchell will bring little to his new job with England.

Well travelled former All Blacks coach Mitchell has been appointed Eddie Jones' new defensive coach, but Barnes, writing in the Sunday Times, says it is hard to see what the Kiwi offers.

"John Mitchell has experience. I'll give him that. However, there is not much else in his CV to recommend him," Barnes wrote.

"There is the small matter of his never having been a defence coach. But we can override that because, as a head coach, he'll surely have a decent understanding of all the game's aspects."

Advertisement

He pointed out the Mitchell coached Bulls were the second worst team for conceding tries in this season's Super Rugby competition. They also conceded 509 points, second behind the Sunwolves with 664.

He had travelled far since being Clive Woodward's assistant from 1996 to 2000, without ever establishing himself as one of the era's great coaches.

"His moment to reach for the stars was, without argument, in 2003. The All Blacks, coached by Mitchell, faced Australia, coached by none other than Eddie Jones, in a World Cup semifinal in Sydney. Australia beat New Zealand 22-10."

Barnes was critical of Mitchell not relocating to England fulltime.

"Jones must be mightily impressed to allow a defence coach to live in a different continent. Usually, he wants his regular coaches living in his pocket. It is an astounding concession to make.

"Mitchell is not an inveterate winner. He is not prepared to live in England. He endured a miserable season as far as the Blue Bulls defence was concerned. And he is not a defensive specialist."