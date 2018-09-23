Follow live as the Silver Ferns take on Australia in the Netball Quad Series.

The Silver Ferns aren't promising to snap their six-game losing streak against Australia when the teams clash in the final match of the Quad Series this afternoon, but they do expect to have one key ingredient missing from their recent match-ups with the world champion Diamonds.

Inside knowledge, thanks to Noeline Taurua's vast experience of coaching downunder.

Taurua, who has had mixed results in her first two matches as Ferns head coach — a record loss to England followed by an impressive victory against South Africa — has coached many of the Diamonds while in charge of the Sunshine Coast Lightning, including captain Caitlin Bassett.

And according to Silver Ferns vice-captain Katrina Grant, that is sure to come in handy when the Ferns face their arch-rivals in Melbourne, having last beaten the world No 1 side in September 2017.

"To be fair, I think just having [Taurua] in general is an advantage, so we're going to take that," Grant told the Herald on Sunday.

"Aussie are always fierce no matter what, you come up against them and they're going to be competitive. They don't give in, they don't let anything go, so it's going to be a battle — Aussie will be another step up."

Grant, alongside her relatively new defensive partner Jane Watson, will be hoping to contain the accurate Bassett, who netted 37 of 40 attempts against England on Wednesday night.

The duo haven't had much time on court together, with the injured Temalisi Fakahokotau usually set in the goal keep bib, but Grant said the fresh combination was so far working well.

"I can probably count on my hand how many times we've played together," Grant said, "I feel like every training, every game we're getting better and better.

"We're not the tallest defence unit going around but I feel like we're smart so we need to use our smarts and athleticism to get the ball."

Midcourter Sam Sinclair praised Taurua's no-nonsense approach, since taking over last month.

"She's a realist, she grounds us all and gets our heads out of the clouds if they are ever up there," Sinclair said.

"Straight after the game, we don't go straight into the terrible stuff we did and what we're going to do better next time.

"But at the end of the day if we are just constantly bathing in glory ... then you aren't improving."

Earlier, the England Roses avoided disaster, claiming a come from behind 45-42 victory over the South African Proteas.

In the Quad Series double-header, the Proteas took an early seven goal lead in the opening quarter as the young South African side looked set to cause a massive upset.

But losing their touch in the final quarter, the Proteas came up just short of a famous win as the Roses edged their way back to claim their second win of the series.

The win will keep England in the running to claim the Quad Series trophy and could see a three-way tie if the Silver Ferns manage to topple Australia in the final game at 3pm.

If the three teams tie, the trophy will be decided by goal percentage meaning the Ferns will likely need to defeat their Australian rivals by six goals to claim the title from the defending champions.