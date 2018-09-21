It may all be over for Billy Slater.

His shoulder charge on Sosaia Feki is set to spark one of the most high-profile match review and potentially judiciary cases ever seen in rugby league.

The superstar fullback appears to need a miracle to play in next week's grand final after his shoulder charge wiped Feki out in one of the craziest moments of the season.

[Match report: Billy Slater show propels Melbourne Storm into another NRL final]

Cronulla had a real chance to score the first try of the game when they set-up camp in the Storm's red zone after a poor early kick from Brodie Croft.

But they were denied an early try when Billy Slater screamed across in cover defence to shoulder charge winger Feki as a last-gasp try-saver in the left corner.

Slater's deliberate shoulder charge was penalised, but commentators immediately pointed out Slater should have been sent to the sin bin and the referees should have considered a penalty try because it was a professional foul as the only defender between Feki and the try line, less than one metre away.

The controversial tackle may have ended Slater's career with the No. 1 potentially facing a minimum two week ban if the NRL Match Review Committee hits him with a grade 1 shoulder charge offence — which caries a minimum 200 points even with an early guilty plea.

Under NRL rules, a player can be charged if the contact is forceful and the player doesn't use his arms to tackle.

Australian rugby league legends Peter Sterling and Brad Fittler told Channel 9 in commentary that Slater's fairytale farewell could be ruined.

"If the review committee see that as a shoulder charge that's an automatic 200 points," Fittler said.

It does not help Slater's cause that Feki shortly after was forced from the field with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

NRL legends Andrew Johns and Johnathan Thurston also said Slater's hit is a shoulder charge under the current rules.

That doesn't mean Joey was happy.

"As much as I don't want to say it, he's braced for contact, what else can he do, every coach wants to see that desperation," Johns told Channel 9.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be deemed a shoulder charge, which I don't agree with, everyone else doesn't agree with, but under the rules that's a shoulder charge."

As a proponent of the shoulder charge throughout my career, my idea of the action is to set you feet stoic and raise your shoulder as to enhance the damage to your opponent. In my opinion Slater wasn’t never stationary, hence negating a legitimate ‘shoulder charge”. — Mark Geyer (@markMGgeyer) September 21, 2018

I love Billy. I love his career. I love bananas. But he's in trouble. — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) September 21, 2018

Billy Slater shoulder charge. Oh mama. This will be big if Melbourne win. #NRLStormSharks — Travis Meyn (@travismeyn) September 21, 2018

If shoulder charge is illegal and it stops a try, that’s a professional foul technically and a sin bin. #NRLFinals — Andrew Bryan (@AndrewBryan321) September 21, 2018

Why’s that not a sin bin? Deliberate shoulder charge to stop a try? Slater knew what he was doing there. #NRLStormSharks — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) September 21, 2018