All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been rested for next weekend's Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

Read will not travel to Argentina with the All Blacks squad, instead re-joining the squad for their re-match with the Springboks the following week.

"We always had a plan to manage Kieran's long haul travel this year, following his return to rugby after back surgery," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

"He'll miss the trip to Argentina and re-join the squad in South Africa for the Test against the Springboks."

Read will be replaced by Vaea Fifita for the Pumas test, while Ngani Laumape, who was called in as injury cover earlier in the Rugby Championship, was not named in the squad due to the return to fitness of Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty.

Dane Coles, Joe Moody, Brodie Retallick and Liam Squire will all miss the upcoming tests to continue their injury rehabilitation programmes.

All Blacks Squad

Forwards:

Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Tim Perry, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita (Argentina test), Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Kieran Read (South Africa test), Ardie Savea, Luke Whitelock.

Backs: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith.