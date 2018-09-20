The Twitter mob — or, if you like, the Serena Williams social media support society — has a new target.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos and Australian cartoonist Mark Knight can move aside, a female American journalist is now in the crosshairs.

Slate's Heather Schwedel has dared to venture where many wouldn't with a critical assessment of Williams' marriage to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, specifically their regular public displays of affection.

If you haven't followed the celebrity couple's journey since they were married last year, Ohanian is a big old smoothie who loves to let everyone know how much he loves his wife.

He erected a series of billboards celebrating the 23-time grand slam winner as the Greatest Mother of All Time on her return to tennis after a difficult first pregnancy and the birth of their daughter, Olympia.

He also whisked Williams off to Italy in August because she felt like Italian for dinner.

As Schwedel noted in her piece, most of these moments — and many others — are shared by the couple on their social media, leading her to ask: "What exactly are they trying to prove?"

"Williams has more money than she could ever need, and Ohanian has millions of his own," Schwedel wrote. "So why are they so intent on packaging their family life into social media — friendly morsels of content?

"It's true that the work of building a brand is never done — maybe the more perfect Williams' personal life looks, the more endorsement dollars she'll be able to get Nike to cough up.

"Maybe Williams and Ohanian are hoping to burnish their public personas in preparation for whatever comes after tennis.

"Or maybe it's cynical to consider the financial upsides, and this is just what it looks like to fall in love and start a family with a fellow cajillionaire who just so happens to have built his fortune on the social internet. What makes this question so endlessly compelling is that we'll never really know."

Unsurprisingly, it went over like a lead balloon with many on social media.

White women can't let Black women breathe, live, eat, sleep, love, exist without them falling to racist little pieces. But I see @Slate is content with publishing misogynoirist drivel for the sake of it. — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) September 20, 2018

Did it ever occur to Heather that visible and public displays of love are perfectly acceptable and even wonderful to witness considering how much racist and sexist hate Serena gets? Maybe they aren't trying to prove anything? And yet...this doesn't work for Heather. pic.twitter.com/nDtII9Xwqg — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) September 20, 2018

That Slate article is pure projection. Because you are sad, unhappy, and useless in your own romantic relationships, Serena (and Alexis) are automatically performing their happiness?



Y’all are pathetic lol pic.twitter.com/QcrEv7OA3P — Clarkisha Kent: Bisexual Woman of Diversity (@IWriteAllDay_) September 20, 2018

I know a WW wrote that shit. She can't wrap her mind around the fact that Serena is loved and adored. We ohh and ahhh over happy white couples. — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) September 20, 2018

let serena live — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) September 20, 2018

Serena and Alexis are oddly enough , not selling anything she wasn't selling before , they in fact probably hoc less shit than your average instainfluencer — Sydette (@Blackamazon) September 20, 2018

he loves Serena and he loves the internet, it’s not that complicated — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) September 20, 2018

Ohanian has also been publicly defending Williams in the wake of the US Open final.

He angrily hit out at a New York Times report that clashed with Williams' argument of unfair treatment towards female tennis players.

Williams was ultimately hit with a game penalty for a series of code violations — sparked by the moment she was reprimanded for receiving instructions from coach Patrick Mouratoglou during the final.

A statistical analysis of crime and punishment of male and female players at grand slam tournaments, published in the New York Times over the weekend, showed male players are actually punished much more frequently than their WTA Tour counterparts.

2/ Now, NYT just released a study of the actual data: contrary to that narrative, male tennis players are punished at far greater rates for misbehavior, especially the ones relevant to that controversy: verbal abuse, obscenity, and unsportsmanlike conduct https://t.co/p7uh5HkRQo pic.twitter.com/4PTHFJ1PAn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2018

But Ohanian took exception to the study, slamming the publication's Christopher Clarey in another series of tweets.

Statistics help for @NYTimes @christopherclarey please:



The argument is that women are punished more often *per incident* than men are.



These data only show there are more penalties for men *total.*https://t.co/njqgH4Ut8a pic.twitter.com/2Jiqtn0l7I — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) September 16, 2018

Williams earlier spoke publicly for the first time since her famous US Open press conference, declaring she did not receive any coaching in an interview with The Sunday Project.

It came after Mouratoglou admitted after the final that he had coached Williams from the stands.

"I just don't understand," she said.

"If you're a female you should be able to do, even half, of what a guy can do.

"He said he made a motion. I don't understand what he was talking about. We've never had signals."