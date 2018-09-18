The countdown to the 2019 Rugby World Cup begins in earnest on Thursday – a year out from the tournament opening clash between host nation Japan and Russia in Tokyo.

The All Blacks will begin their title defence against the old foe the Springboks in Yokohama the following evening.

Kiwi fans wanting to cheer on the All Blacks throughout their tilt for a third-straight World Cup title can put their name in a ballot to purchase tickets from today.

Public ticket sales begin at (NZT) 1pm today, with the ballot period open until the middle of November.

Adult tickets are available from ¥10,000 (NZD$136) to ¥40,000 (NZD$544), while tickets to the tournament final on November 2 start at ¥25,000 (NZD$340) through to ¥100,000 (NZD$1361).

Basic tour packages including tickets to the semi-finals and final start at around NZD$8000, with high-end packages costing up towards NZD$22,000 (excluding airfares).

For those on a budget, the cheapest match involving the All Blacks is their second pool clash in Ōita, with tickets starting at ¥7000 (NZD$95).

All Blacks 2019 Rugby World Cup fixtures

Pool phase (Pool B)

Sat, Sep 21 v South Africa; International Stadium, Yokohama Stadium

Wed, Oct 2 v Repechage Winner; Ōita Stadium, Ōita Prefecture

Sun, Oct 6 v Namibia; Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

Sat, Oct 12 v Italy; City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City

Knockout stages

Sat, Oct 19 + Sun, Oct 20: Quarter Finals, Tokyo Stadium

Sat Oct 26 + Sun Oct 27: Semi Finals, International Stadium, Yokohama City

Fri, Nov 1: Bronze Final, Tokyo Stadium

Sat Nov 2: Final, International Stadium, Yokohama City

Huge demand

The third-largest sporting event in the world has already attracted 2.5 million applications for the tournament's 1.8 million ticket pool.

Japan are anticipating the arrival of 400,000 rugby supporters throughout the six-week tournament.

A run of pre-sales and early bird package deals have already seen half a million tickets sold.

Organisers report tickets for matches involving the host nation and the big guns New Zealand, England and Australia are already in huge demand and are expected to sell out.

Tickets for all 48 matches can be purchased through the official ticketing site. Category A, B, C, D tickets (child tickets are available for Category C and D during the pool phase) and premium seats are available.

* You can purchase up to and including six tickets per match.

* Child tickets are available for kids aged 15 years and under (must be accompanied to the match by a parent or guardian).



* Children two years and under will not require a ticket. Up to one child aged two years or under per paying adult allowed.

* You cannot purchase tickets for more than one match on any one given day.

* All seats within each venue will be divided into four price categories - A, B, C, D.

* Premium seats are also available.

* All seats are reserved seats.

* Wheelchair tickets will be sold at the same price as a category D ticket (covering both the individual using the wheelchair space and giving the accompanying person access to a seat).

First General Ticket Sales (Ballot)

Application period: 10:00 today to 23:59 on Monday, 12 November 2018 (JST)

Ballot Result Notification: Monday, November 26 2018 (JST)

Payment Period: Monday, November 26 2018 to Wednesday, December 5 2018 (JST)

Second General Ticket Sales (First come first served)

Real time sales: From 10:00 on Saturday, 19 January 2019 (JST)

Official Resale Service

There will be a single official resale service for tickets to allow those who can no longer attend a match due to resell their tickets officially and safely at face value.



Detailed information of official resale service will be announced towards the end of the year.