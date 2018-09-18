All Black Sonny Bill Williams' next fight will be against a television personality at a charity event in Sydney for the homeless in New Zealand and Australia.

But, as the midfielder announced his opponent, Australian Stu Laundy in Auckland this morning alongside Auckland City Mission chief executive Chris Farrelly in an entertaining and charitable – in all senses – press conference, there was one barbed comment aimed at Paul Gallen, a man who could be Williams' next serious challenge in the ring.

Gallen, a 37-year-old former Kangaroos rugby league player who represents the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL, has long wanted to test himself against Williams, who has had seven professional fights, and isn't afraid to say so.

Gallen has fought eight times as a professional and like Williams is undefeated. He has been more active than Williams, though, and has another fight lined up in November. Williams last fought three years ago.

That near-constant noise from across the ditch got a "just relax" response from Williams, 33, recently and today he fired another jab when saying: "He's always keen, I think that's why he's trying to stay in footy now, eh, he's 40 years old now and still trying to play."

Williams will get in the ring with Laundy – "fight" is probably too strong a word for what will be an exhibition match – on December 1 at an inner-city Sydney venue yet to be announced.

The 45-year-old Laundy won The Bachelorette, a reality TV show, and also appeared on a show called Filthy Rich and Homeless during which he effectively spent 10 days on the streets with a camera crew. Fixing the homeless problem in Australia, which is increasing as it is in New Zealand, is a cause close to his heart and Williams'.

Sonny Bill Williams shaddow boxes with Anton Lienert-Brown at All Blacks training. Photo / Photosport

"It's going to be a very fun night," Laundy said. "It might come to a screaming halt for myself but Jeff Fenech's going to train me … we'll give it a shot. It's not scary.

"There's talk he could fight Paul Gallen or whoever … if he wanted to fight in December the amount of money that could produce and that sort of thing.

"Instead, he's going to have a bout with me to raise money for the homeless. For him to do this is outstanding."

Williams said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and New Zealand Rugby were all behind him and that Dane Coles had taken on the job of "head trainer".

"My head trainer Dane Coles has already put his hand up," Williams said. "He's going to take me through the pads. I've seen him on the skipping rope and he's been shadow boxing at training and telling me what the game plan's going to be."

Asked about whether he would be doing boxing training on the All Blacks' Northern Hemisphere tour of England, Ireland and Italy immediately prior to his fight, he said: "I won't be doing much training at all", adding to Laundy: "Sorry bro."

"They were really right behind it," Williams said of NZ Rugby. "I feel like it's awesome what the New Zealand Rugby Union's about. They're about diversity and helping people of all ethnicities and this is just another thing … once I told them I was fighting Stu they were all good."

As laughter rang out, Laundy asked: "How long do these press conferences go for?" which received a reply of "longer than the fight, mate" from Reverend Bill Crews, an ambassador for Australia's homeless, sitting alongside him.

Williams added: "There's a lot of angles that people could go in on Stu, and definitely a lot of angles that people could go in on me.

"It's always there or thereabouts," he said of boxing seriously again. "If I do get back in the ring and I have time up my sleeve when I can train it would obviously be against Paul Gallen, but until that time comes it's not the main focus of my life.

"Boxing professionally, seriously, is probably not at the top of my list at the moment. Trying to be a good rugby player, good man, good father, good husband is right up there too."

Williams, who has recovered from a shoulder injury which has kept him out of the game for three months, was due to play South Africa in Wellington but was ruled out during the week due to tonsillitis.

He will fly out with the All Blacks to Argentina on Friday.