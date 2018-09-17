Footage of an apparent snubbing of All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown by skipper Kieran Read in the changing room after their team's recent loss has attracted the attention of many on social media.

There are suggestions Read didn't shake hands with Lienert-Brown because of an intercept pass thrown by the centre just after halftime which allowed the Springboks to extend their lead to 31-17 in Wellington before they held on for a famous 36-34 victory.

The footage, shot by All Blacks TV, shows Read walking into the changing room and shaking hands with Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett before walking past Lienert-Brown, who acknowledges Read. All three backs are sitting close to each other in the Westpac Stadium changing room.

Punishment for throwing an intercept? pic.twitter.com/SnxKz3G2J1 — Robert van Royen (@RobertvanRoyen) September 17, 2018

However, there are suggestions too that Read had already commiserated with Lienert-Brown on the pitch. Lending more credence to that theory is the fact he also doesn't shake hands with assistant coach Ian Foster despite Foster being right in front of him as he walks into the room.

Such is the inclusive way Read has captained this team since taking over from Richie McCaw following the last World Cup that it would be highly unusual if it was a deliberate snub of Lienert-Brown, a 23-year-old who has played 28 tests.

Read, who has played 113 tests, is known as a skipper who makes time for everyone, no matter their experience.